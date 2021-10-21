Pedal to school: children form bicycle ‘trams’ on their way to school | Mobility

Hundreds of children and parents ride their bikes in the streets of Barcelona and other cities in Spain’s Catalonia region every Friday. It’s not just an ordinary walk, they’re going to school.
The community initiative is called “bicibus” and has attracted social networks with several videos of children walking peacefully through the streets. One of the publications has been viewed more than 1.7 million times.
- Children’s Bike Guide: learn how to choose size and style
- Without pedal and even in the water: bikes that go beyond normal
Instead of using other means of transport, the children take a train to get to the classroom. Some use other mobility vehicles, such as scooters, and parents or guardians can also accompany them.
To ensure safety, streets can be closed off for small cyclists.
‘Bicibus’ in Barcelona: children go by bike to school by train — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
The action takes place every Friday in some districts of Barcelona since mid-September and is promoted by associations of schools in the region. One of the first cities in Catalonia to make bicycle “trams” was Vic, but schools in the Madrid region have also been using the practice for years.
‘Bike-bus’ elsewhere
The concept of “bicibus” for children is found in some European countries, such as Spain and Italy, and also in the United States. It can also be known as “bike bus” or “cycling bus”.
But it’s not just for the little ones, riding a bike in a group is also a practice for adult cyclists. It is very common to see groups walking in Brazilian cities, especially on night tours.
In the ‘bicibus’, traffic is controlled for children to pass by bicycle, as shown in Spain — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
Tips for buying children’s bikes
Find out how to choose a children’s bike