Pedestrians revolt with toilet clogged with absorbent

Earlier this afternoon, Valentina Francavilla tried to use the bathroom at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). However, the worker announced to Rico Melquiades, Aline Mineiro, Tati Quebra Barraco, Bil Araújo and Erasmo Viana, who were in the kitchen and living room, that the toilet was clogged with a used tampon. The hygienic item must only be disposed of in the trash.

“Oh, people! Only Jesus! It’s dirty,” complained Tati, upon receiving the news from Valentina. “Just see who’s menstruating. Oh, how ridiculous! People like to talk pretty, but when it comes to cleaning, only Jesus!”

Bil Araújo, who arrived shortly thereafter, overheard: “Are you stuck?”, he asked.

“They threw in a tampon. It’s dirty, isn’t it?”, said the funkeira.

“F*ck, you have to unclog then. Internal absorbent, man. F*ck, man!” grumbled the ex-BBB.

“But I think it’s on purpose, it’s not possible,” said Tati, explaining that she discards her used pads in the trash, wrapped in toilet paper. “I had my period all last week.”

Valentina dodged any guilt and joked: “Mine is late, I don’t even know if I’m pregnant. I’m kidding!”

Erasmus was curious: “But is there the risk of a tampon falling from the woman into the toilet?”

“No! There’s no such thing as falling. You pull the rope and…”, replied the former stage assistant of “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT), but was interrupted by Tati Quebra Barraco: “You can miss the hole, right . Think you threw it in the trash and threw it in the toilet.”

“F*ck, already knowing this toilet sucks…”, Dayane pointed out.

In the background, the pawns tried to remember who might be menstruating to uncover the possible culprit.

“Just find out who’s [menstruada]. You, who are women, can ask,” proposed Bil.

“True,” agreed Valentina.

“I’m going to eat here and I’m going there [desentupir]”Bil said, before mumbling again, “F*ck, old man, unclog toilet! I’ll eat first”.