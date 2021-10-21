Petrobras (PETR4) releases 3rd quarter production report

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – Petrobras (PETR3,PETR4) recorded an average production in the third quarter of this year of 2.83 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) of oil, natural gas and liquid natural gas (LGN), second production report released this Wednesday (20).

According to the company, this was an increase of 1.2% compared to the second quarter of this year, but a retraction of 4.1% in the annual comparison. In the first nine months of this year, production retreats 3.1%.

Petrobras highlighted that the increase in production between July and September was mainly due to the entry into operation of the FPSO Carioca (Sepia field) in the Santos Basin pre-salt and the higher average production in the quarter of the FPSO P-70 (Atapu field), after reaching its production capacity in early July.

Petrobras pre-salt

According to the report, of the total produced, the extracted from pre-salt fields reached 1.673 million boe/d, representing an increase of 3.3% compared to the second quarter and 1.3% in the year. Between January and September, this is the only line with production expansion.

Meanwhile, of the total produced by Petrobras, 71% came from the pre-salt layer, compared to 67% for the same period in 2020.

More operation

Petrobras highlighted the entry into operation of the floating platform (FPSO, its acronym in English) Carioca, with the 1st oil from the Sépia field, in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin.

The new unit, which has the capacity to process up to 180 Mbpd of oil and 6 million m3 of natural gas, will contribute to expanding the growth of production in the pre-salt.

This will be the largest operating platform in Brazil in terms of complexity, added the company.

“FPSO Carioca is an example of our strategy of concentrating investments in world-class exploration and production assets, such as the pre-salt, which has areas with large reserves, low risk and competitive costs. This promotes more returns for the company and society, creating a virtuous cycle of value generation”, says the Director of Production Development, João Henrique Rittershaussen.

Post-salt production in the third quarter was 501 Mbpd, an amount 1.0% lower than the previous quarter, “due to higher losses from maintenance stoppages and the natural decline of reservoirs, effects partially offset by gains from complementary projects in the Marlim Leste Field, in the Campos Basin.”

Oil derivates

In the third quarter, the sale of oil products in the domestic market grew again, reaching volumes of 1,946 Mbpd, with emphasis on the increase in sales of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel.

Oil processing and the production of oil products increased in the 3rd quarter of this year, following the growth of sales in the domestic market.

Derivative sales

As the company, the expansion of sales of derivatives was 10.6% compared to the second quarter and 10.5% in the annual comparison.

In this total, gasoline sales in the third quarter grew by 14.3% compared to 2Q21, with emphasis on sales in September 2021, the highest since December 2017.

“There was a gain in the share of gasoline over hydrous ethanol in flex-fuel vehicles in the comparison between the quarters, mainly due to the offer of ethanol at higher prices, favoring gasoline consumption,” explained the company.

In addition, he said, there has been a gradual increase in Otto cycle demand over the months with the reduction of restrictive measures related to the pandemic, considering that in 2Q21 there were more intense restrictions in some cities.

Gasoline production, in turn, followed the sales movement, with an increase of 14.3% in 3Q21 compared to 2Q21, with the resumption of production capacity after the scheduled stoppages.

Diesel

According to the report, diesel sales were 867 Mbpd in 3Q21, the highest since 2015 and gasoline sales were 441 Mbpd in 3Q21, reaching 449 Mbpd in September, the highest volumes since 2017.

The main reason for the increase was the seasonality of demand, with higher consumption in the third quarter due to the grain harvest period and industrial activity, in addition to the reduction in the average biodiesel content between the quarters.

“We reached a new record for S-10 diesel sales in September, with sales of 498 Mbpd, a volume 2.7% above the previous record achieved in July 2021”.

Additionally, the company informed that it continues to increase the share of pre-salt oil used in refineries, “in line with the production profile and the demands and opportunities of the national and international market”.

According to Petrobras, pre-salt oil processing remained high in 3Q21, representing 63% of the processed load and a new record of 1,125 Mbpd, with a 65% share in September.

Derivative production

The production of oil products, in turn, increased by 11.0% in 3Q21 compared to 2Q21 due to greater demand in the domestic market and greater availability of refining.

According to Petrobras, in 2Q21 there was a concentration of scheduled stoppages at the REDUC, RPBC, REGAP, RLAM, REPAR and REVAP refineries.

Petrobras Exports and Imports

Finally, Petrobras reported that net exports in 3Q21 were down 39% compared to 2Q21.

This was mainly due to the reduction in oil exports, due to the higher load at refineries in the quarter, the resumption of refining capacity after the scheduled stoppages and the market growth in 3Q21.

The increase in oil product imports in 3Q21 also contributed to the drop in net exports, especially diesel and gasoline imports, which increased due to the increase in sales in the domestic market.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related