Petrobras: Production data foreshadows strong 3rd quarter results, analysts point out

Petrobras’ oil and LGN production (PETR3;PETR4) totaled 2.269 million barrels per day (bpd) between July and September, down 4% compared to the same period in 2020 and up 1.9% compared to the quarter earlier, the company said on Wednesday in its production report.

At the same time that it carries out a broad process of divestment of less-producing fields and faces a natural decline in mature onshore and post-salt assets, the oil company has also been advancing production in its most prolific areas, with the pre-salt pushing the volume up.

The increase in production in the monthly comparison, according to Petrobras, was mainly due to the entry into operation in August of the FPSO Carioca, in the Sépia field, and the higher average production in the quarter of the FPSO P-70, in the Atapu field, which reached full capacity in early July.

“Both Sépia and Atapu are located in the Santos Basin pre-salt, which has been consolidating itself as an exceptional area with large reserves, low risk and competitive costs,” said the oil company, in a press release.

In the pre-salt, the company’s oil production totaled 1.673 million bpd, up 1.3% compared to the same period last year and an increase of 3.3% compared to the second quarter.

Total oil and natural gas production, in turn, totaled 2.83 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) between July and September, down 4.1% from a year earlier.

Of the total, Petrobras’ pre-salt production totaled 2.01 million boe/d in the third quarter, representing 71% of the company’s total production.

Oil product sales reached volumes of 1.9 million bpd in the quarter, an increase of 10.7% compared to the same quarter in 2020 and an increase of 10.6 compared to the previous quarter, with an increase in the sale of all products. products, highlighting the growth of gasoline, diesel and QAV.

“Production of oil products at refineries also rose 11% in the same period due to greater demand in the domestic market and greater availability of refining units with the completion of scheduled maintenance stoppages concentrated in the previous quarter,” said Petrobras.

“When comparing the second and third quarters, the refinery utilization factor increased from 75% to 85%.”

Diesel sales – the most traded fuel in the country – between July and September totaled 867,000 bpd, an increase of 15.8% compared to the same period last year and an increase of 6.4% compared to the second quarter.

Oil exports, on the other hand, totaled 604,000 bpd in the third quarter, a drop of more than 18% both year-on-year and monthly, given a higher load at refineries, the resumption of refining capacity after the scheduled stoppages and market growth in the quarter.

market analysis

Credit Suisse pointed out that sales figures continued at a very high level, with an advance of 2% year-on-year and stable in the quarterly comparison, while production grew about 2% in the quarterly comparison (it had already been released by the ANP) .

Analysts at the house point out that the main highlight was the reduction in inventories, which should boost the results of the third quarter. Another highlight was the drop in net exports, mainly due to sequentially lower export volumes, but also due to higher imports. Part of the drop in net exports can be explained by the higher utilization rate of refineries at around 84%, against 74% in the second quarter.

Credit projects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) at $11.5 billion, slightly higher compared to strong second-quarter results due to higher oil prices.

The bank maintains an outperform valuation (performance above the market average) and a target price of US$ 14.00 for the ADR PBR (equivalent to PETR3), compared to the Wednesday (20) quotation of US$ 10.68, or one high of 31%.

Levante Ideias de Investimentos pointed out that, despite the drop in production in the quarterly comparison, it sees the company’s strategy of disinvesting in non-strategic assets (onshore, shallow water and post-salt fields) and investing in exploration and production in fields as positive. in the pre-salt, which has higher quality oil and better returns for the company.

Another positive point, he assesses, is the increase in the share of pre-salt oil used in the company’s refineries, reaching 65% in September. “Brazilian refineries have been undergoing adjustments to increase their flexibility and enable the refining of Brazilian oil. Initially, they were built to refine imported light oil. There was also a good improvement in sales, as consumption recovers with the cooling of the pandemic”, they point out.

Analysts point out that Petrobras is going through a very favorable moment for the sector, with oil above US$ 80 per barrel.

“Its result will be released soon (next day 28) and should present great numbers with records in some lines”, they point out.

However, the company’s analysts point out, the company’s large profits may increase pressure on the company, mainly due to the rise in gasoline prices, which follow the international market. Even more after an increase in the Brazilian fiscal risk. It is noteworthy that the shares recorded losses of about 2% this Thursday (21), amid the threat of spending ceiling for Brazil Aid (learn more about the topic by watching the video below).

Bradesco BBI, which has an outperform recommendation for PETR4 papers, with a target price of R$42, or an increase of 58% compared to the previous day’s closing, highlighted that the report points to a marginal improvement in production in the quarter, as expected due to to the start of production of the Carioca platform.

The sales volume of fuel products was a positive surprise, but this likely gain in market share versus private imports probably comes at the expense of refining margins and imports with potential losses.

However, in-house analysts still expect a strong set of results with the market likely to focus on Free Cash Flow to Equity (FCFE) and more dividends to potentially be anticipated. The expectation, however, is that the FCFE will fall sequentially due to the reduction in deferred taxes.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related