Pfizer Vaccine Reduces Risk of Covid in Teens by Up to 93% – News

The largest global study ever conducted on the efficacy of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in people ages 12 to 17 noted that it is able to protect up to 93 percent of this audience against the development of symptomatic forms of Covid-19. The results were published this Wednesday (20) in the scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine.

Researchers from the Clalit Research Institute, Israel, and Harvard University, USA, analyzed data from 94,354 Israeli adolescents immunized and an equal number of non-immunized ones.

The study was conducted between June 8 and September 14 this year, just when the country was facing a spike in infections driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus. With this, it was also possible to analyze the effect of the vaccine in relation to this strain.

A 93% protection rate against symptomatic cases of Covid-19 was observed between one and three weeks after the application of the second dose. For cases where the infection was confirmed, the effectiveness was 90%.

The group also analyzed the rate of protection for those who had taken only one dose. In this case, it was 57%, a result considered “substantial”.

“There was insufficient data to provide an estimate of the reduction in the incidence of serious illness, hospitalization and mortality, as these outcomes are rare among adolescents,” the study authors said in a statement.

Israel was the first country to start vaccinating teenagers. Even in January, 16 and 17 year olds were already able to receive the vaccine. Immunization was extended in June to the public over 12 years old.

Until then, the available scientific data were from a study sponsored by Pfizer itself, with 1,983 adolescents, which served to obtain authorization for use from regulatory bodies, including Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

Here, the vaccine of Pfizer is authorized for use by 12 to 17 year olds as of June 11. The application, however, began by decision of the states themselves.

Only on September 22 the Ministry of Health decided that adolescents without comorbidities could be vaccinated.

The Ministry even released a guideline that contraindicated the immunization of this group, but it backed off.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, 10 million teenagers have already received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, while 271,000 have completed the vaccination schedule.