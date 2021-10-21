Pfizer’s vaccine has high protection against Covid for teenagers, says study – 10/20/2021 – Balance and Health

Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine was 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations among young people aged 12 to 18, according to an analysis released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday -Monday (19).

The study was conducted between June and September, when the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus was predominant.

Data from 19 pediatric hospitals showed that, among 179 patients who were hospitalized with Covid-19, 97% were unvaccinated, providing confirmation of the vaccine’s efficacy.

Of these, about 16% were hospitalized with severe Covid-19 and needed life support; none of them were vaccinated.

The CDC report is based on tests done by companies in this age group that demonstrated a high immune response to the virus, but were not designed to demonstrate effectiveness against hospitalization.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized for children ages 12 and older, and companies are seeking authorization to apply them from age 5 and up.

A panel of experts advising the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had hoped to weigh the data on younger children later this month. An emergency permit could help mitigate a potential outbreak of cases this fall (in the Northern Hemisphere), with schools already open across the country.

The CDC data “reinforces the importance of vaccination in protecting young Americans from severe Covid-19,” the study authors said.

ADOLESCENT VACCINATION IN BRAZIL

The immunization of adolescents in Brazil has come and gone in recent months, involving the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

In June, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in children and adolescents aged 12 to 15 years in the country. The immunizing agent was already registered for use in the entire population over 16 years of age.

In September, the federal government changed the rules of the immunization campaign and started recommending that adolescents without comorbidity not be vaccinated.

Queiroga stated that the retreat was due to doubts about the safety of immunizing this public. He also came to criticize states that were already applying doses to under-18s.

Government officials and SUS managers say that pressure from Bolsonaro weighed on the change in the immunization campaign.

Less than a week later, the Ministry of Health backed down again and indicated that adolescents without comorbidity receive the vaccine against Covid-19, starting to guide SUS managers to replace the 12 to 17-year-old group in the immunization campaign.