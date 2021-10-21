Pfizer’s vaccine works better with an interval of 8 weeks than 21 days, studies indicate – 10/21/2021 – Balance and Health

Governor João Doria’s (PSDB) decision to bring forward the interval for the application of the second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine from eight weeks to 21 days goes against scientific evidence.

Currently, throughout the Brazilian territory, the recommended interval between the first and the second dose is 12 weeks. In São Paulo, the interval is three weeks (21 days) since last Tuesday (19). The change does not apply to teenagers, who continue with an interval of eight weeks between the two doses.

Several scientific studies have already shown that the protection provided by the vaccine is greater the longer the interval between doses. According to experts, immunity is not only higher in relation to the rate of antibodies produced, but also due to the duration of the immune response.

Last Monday (18), a study published in pre-print format (still without peer review, therefore) pointed out that the interval traditionally used by the pharmacist — and stipulated in the clinical trial — of 21 days resulted in a loss of up to 99% of anti-Sars-CoV-2 antibodies circulating in the body eight months after the second dose. A longer interval between doses can reduce this drop, reducing the need for a booster dose.

Another recent article published in the journal BMJ (British Medical Journal) pointed out that the level of neutralizing antibodies in the blood — capable of blocking the entry of the virus into the body — is about 2.3 times higher if the two doses are given at an interval at least 6 to 14 weeks compared to a range of 3 to 4 weeks.

A study published in The Lancet magazine, done by the pharmaceutical company, also indicated a drop in the effectiveness of the vaccine after six months. Data from more than 3.4 million people who received the two doses of the immunizing agent in the United States were evaluated between December 2020 and August 2021. The reduction from 88% to 46% was for protection against coronavirus infection; the same analysis showed that the effectiveness in preventing hospitalization and death remained high, at 90%.

The coordinator of the São Paulo State Immunization Program, Regiane de Paula, told the sheet that reducing the interval to 21 days will only affect people over the age of 18 who received the first dose more than 56 days ago (equal to eight weeks) and have not yet returned for the second.

“We are mainly talking about the absentees who did not return for the second dose. Today in the state of SP we have 4.2 million people who have not returned to take D2 [segunda dose], and of these, Pfizer’s defaulters are around 2.2 million,” he said.

De Paula did not answer whether this measure, as it goes against the latest data released by the drugmaker itself, will affect protection. According to the state government, the scientific basis taken into account for the decision is that of Pfizer’s own package insert and that observed in the clinical trial of the immunizing agent.

For pediatrician Renato Kfouri, director of Sbim (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), the data are unequivocal of gain from the longer interval between doses. “Larger intervals show not only more robust protection, but also longer life. What we know today is that the duration of the immune response is longer with an interval of at least eight weeks, and not 21 days”, he explains.

Last Friday (15), Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced an interval of eight weeks between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, whose research also indicated a better immune response the greater the spacing between doses.

“The change to the eight-week schedule, as was done for AstraZeneca, is better according to the data. For the state decision to reduce Pfizer to 21 days, I would say that it is a mistake”, said Kfouri.

Raquel Stucchi, infectologist and professor at Unicamp, claims that the only justification for reducing the interval between Pfizer doses would be a situation of uncontrolled pandemic, which is not the case at the moment.

“Only if it were necessary to increase the number of people vaccinated to reduce the virus transmission rate, but this is not the moment we are living. We are in an epidemiological moment that gives us security to do D2 within 12 weeks”, he said.

Stucchi also said that he is concerned about a possible lesser protection in people who receive the second dose in the shorter term. “These people will almost certainly have to do a third dose in six months, and this is not justified at this time”, he says.

For her, the decision of the state government is made more by policy than by scientific basis. The same vision is shared by Kfouri, from Sbim. “There is no scientific evidence today to support a 21-day decision. This goes against everything we have read and seen”, he says.

Currently, São Paulo has already applied more than 69 million doses of vaccines against Covid. The data show that 83.21% of the population of the state has already received at least one dose and that 64.87% of São Paulo have the complete vaccination schedule.