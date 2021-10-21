Physicist calculates amount of information contained in the Universe

space

Information and Matter

Researchers have long argued for a connection between information and the physical universe, with various paradoxes and thought experiments being used to explore how or why information can be encoded into physical matter.

The digital age has brought bits to reality, boosting this field of study, suggesting that solving these issues may have tangible applications in various branches of physics and computing.

Physicist Melvin Vopson, from the University of Portsmouth, UK, had already calculated that digital information would equal half the Earth’s mass in 2245.

Now he has gone further, trying to calculate the amount of information encoded in all visible matter of the Universe. While not the first estimate of its kind, the physicist claims that his calculation is the first to be grounded in information theory and produce a verifiable result.

“The information capacity of the Universe has been a topic of debate for over half a century,” he said. “There have been several attempts to estimate the information content of the Universe, but in this article I describe a unique approach that additionally posits how much information can be compressed into a single elementary particle.”

Amount of information in the Universe

To make his calculations Vopson started by recalculating the number of particles in the Universe – more specifically, protons. This value is known as the Eddington number (NEdd), having been first calculated in 1938. Arthur Eddington (1882-1944) estimated that the Universe would contain about 1.57 1079 prtons. Vopson reached a number of 4 1080 elementary particles, including brions (protons and nutrons) and electrons.

Next, Vopson used Shannon’s information theory to quantify the amount of information encoded in each elementary particle, arriving at a value of 1.509 bits of information – mathematician Claude Shannon (1916-2001), called Father of the Digital Age by Because of his work in information theory, he defined this method for quantifying information in 1948.

Finally, he then made his numerical estimate for the amount of information contained in all the matter of the observable Universe, arriving at a truly astronomical number: 6.036 x 1080 bits of information.

“This is the first time this approach is used to measure the information content of the Universe, and it provides a clear numerical prediction,” said Vopson. “Even if it’s not entirely accurate, numerical prediction offers a potential avenue for experimental testing.”

Matter and information

Research in various fields has shown how information and physics interact, for example, how information comes out of a black hole, something that is helping to save data from quantum computers.

However, the precise physical meaning of this “information” remains elusive – some more radical theories hold that information is physical and can be measured, a line with which Vopson seems to agree.

In fact, in previous articles, Vopson has argued that information is a fifth state of matter, alongside solid, liquid, gas and plasma, and that dark matter could be information.

Although the approach of this new study has ignored antiparticles and neutrinos, and makes certain assumptions about the transfer and storage of information, it offers a unique tool for estimating the information content of each elementary particle and, in fact, it can be testable.

For example, hands-on experiments can now be devised and used to test and refine this prediction of 1,509 bits of information per elementary particle of barynic matter – including proving or disproving the hypothesis that the information would be the fifth state of matter in the Universe.

