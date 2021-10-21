Piauí bet wins R$15.6 million prize

The draw for Quina contest 5686 was held this Wednesday, October 20, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. Check out the winning numbers: 05-28-34-43-56.

Winners of Quina contest 5686

A bet by Teresina, in Piauí, managed to hit the result of Quina contest 5686 and won the prize of R$ 15.6 million. In the other lanes, several bets managed to win partially hitting the dozens.

The amounts of: R$ 4,500 for four hits, R$ 117 for three hits and R$ 3.05 for two hits were distributed.

>> Results of all lotteries drawn here today

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5686 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery stores. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline to redeem is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5686.

next draw

This Thursday, October 21, the Quina contest 5687 will be drawn from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) and the estimated prize is R$700 thousand. Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.