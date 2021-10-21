Pink October reinforces the importance of information in the fight against breast cancer | The Answer is Health

Campaign created in the early 1990s by the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation, the Pink October , was born from a race for a cure, in New York City, United States. Each participant received a pink bow, symbol of the fight against breast cancer .

According to the National Cancer Institute – INCA, breast cancer is a disease resulting from the multiplication of abnormal cells, which form a tumor with the potential to invade other organs. There are several types of breast cancer, some develop faster and some don’t. The treatment is very effective, especially when diagnosed early. In Brazil, excluding non-melanoma skin tumors, breast cancer is the most frequent in women of all regions, with higher rates in the South and Southeast regions.

Data from the INCA Prevention and Surveillance Coordination show that 13% of breast cancer cases in 2020 in Brazil could be avoided by reducing risk factors related to lifestyle. In particular, physical inactivity. Maintaining proper body weight, engaging in physical activity and avoiding alcohol consumption help to reduce the risk of breast cancer. Breastfeeding is a protective factor and should be encouraged for as long as possible.

The main symptoms of the disease are painless fixed hard lump, change and secretion in the nipple, red spots on the breast skin and appearance similar to orange peel. The highest incidence occurs in women over 50 years old, but genetic factors can bring risk to young women.

That’s what Sandro Prior explains, Sandro Prior at the Pearl Byington Hospital. According to him, for women who have cases of breast cancer in the family in first-degree relatives, under 50 years of age, or ovarian cancer, bilateral breast cancer or breast cancer in men, the recommendation is that mammography be performed from the age of 35, associated with breast ultrasound for an accurate diagnosis.

For women who are not at high risk, the guidance of the Unified Health System – SUS is that the mammography exam is performed from the 50 to 69, every two years. The recommendation of the Brazilian Society of Mastology — SBM, on the other hand, is from 40 years old, annually. Men also develop breast cancer. In males, the occurrence is only 1% of all cases of the disease.

Women with silicone breast implants are often unsure whether the implant causes breast cancer. Dr. Carla Biagioni, gynecologist/obstetrician and technical director at AsQ explains that false news also contributes to women’s insecurity.

According to the doctor, many patients come to her office asking for the prosthesis to be explanted, because they have heard that it is a risk factor. Dr. Carla and the breast cancer specialist Sandro Prior guarantee that this idea is a myth. Dr. Sandro justifies that research in this sense is widely applied in several countries and that there is no scientific proof that plastic surgery is a determinant for the onset of the disease.

THE AsQ provided the interview with Dr. Sandro Prior and Dr. Carla Biagioni, at AsQ podcast on audio platforms. In video, on the channel AsQ on YouTube.

