PlayStation 5 surpasses Nintendo Switch and becomes the best-selling console in the US

After almost 3 consecutive years of being the best-selling console in the United States, the Nintendo Switch lost its place to the PlayStation 5 in September.

According to NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, the PS5 was the winner both in total sales and in dollar value. “This marks the end of 33 consecutive months with the Nintendo Switch leading hardware sales,” said Mat on his Twitter profile.

According to Piscatella, video game sales in the United States increased by 49% in September 2021 compared to the previous September. Total sales for the year so far reach $3.4 billion.

Sony’s console line has not taken the lead in sales in the country since November 2018, when it still had the PlayStation 4 as its flagship.

One of the reasons that may explain the drop in Switch sales is the launch of the version with OLED display. The company was getting ready to announce the updated version of the system, making many fans who intend to purchase the console wait a while to get the newest model.

Although the PS5 is now the top selling console (in dollars spent) not just in September but in 2021 overall, the Switch still sold more units throughout the year.

Another important factor, which may have to do with Switch’s reign as a bestseller over the past three years, may be related to the fact that the supply of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S has been compromised in recent months. The reason? All that missing-chip story, which you don’t already know — as shown in this Gizmodo text.

There is still no projection to say if this fall will continue this month of October or if the darling will return to the top. For now, it’s worth the record, as Switch managed to stay in the lead for so long even with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launches taking place in that period.