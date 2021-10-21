Police answer child’s call to show their toys in New Zealand

New Zealand police took action to answer a call from a 4-year-old boy – to check that his toys were as cool as he said they were.

The force shared a clip of the exchange, which was “too cute not to share” with Facebook, where the call begins in the usual way, with the dispatcher asking what the nature of the emergency was.

“Police lady?… Can I tell you something?” a boy asks. “I have some toys for you,” he tells the operator.

“Do you have any toys for me?” she asks. “Come see them!” it adds.

An argument then begins and an adult answers the phone, informing the operator that there is no emergency.

After the call, a police dispatch was sent asking for a police officer near the address, stating: “There is a four-year-old child who wants to show the police his toys, exchange.”

An officer jumps in to respond, replying, “Yes, I’m ready, I’ll get it.” Officer Kurt, who answered the call, confirmed that the boy “had nice toys.”

The police also took the child on a tour of the police car and showed him the blue lights flashing.

“Southern District Police officer Kurt responded by arriving at the child’s house and was shown a series of toys,” the force posted on Facebook. “He also had a good educational chat with the child and his parents about using the 111 for emergencies only,” he added.

“While we don’t encourage kids to call 111 to show us their toys, it was too cute not to share,” added the force.

