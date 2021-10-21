Police investigate whether doctor suffered threats before being killed in the West Zone | Rio de Janeiro



Claudio Marsili was passionate about sports and natureReproduction/Instagram

Rio – The Civil Police is investigating whether doctor Claudio Marsili was threatened before he was shot dead this Tuesday morning (19th), in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of the city. The information is from Globo’s G1 portal. The agents will also drive the same way as the surgeon, departing from their home, to find out if the criminals were following Marsili.

The crime took place less than 500 meters from the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC), on Rua Fernando Mattos, at around 6:30 am. Claudio arrived for another day of work at a clinic, in which he was a partner, in Jardim Oceânico and had just parked his car, when he was shot.

On the same day of the murder, the car used by the criminals was apprehended in Morro do Turano, North Zone of Rio. According to the Civil Police, a man identified as Thiago Barbosa dos Santos, 38, was arrested inside the vehicle. Investigations show that the boy has 13 criminal notes. With it, a backpack with the doctor’s belongings was seized.

Cremation took place this Wednesday

Claudio’s body was cremated early this Wednesday afternoon at Carmo Memorial Cemetery, in Caju. The wake, which began at 11 am, included a mass and brought together more than 100 people, including relatives, friends and co-workers.

Among those present was actor Julio Cazarré. A wreath was sent in the artist’s family name for the surgeon’s wake.

Another of the more than 30 wreaths was from Vivendas da Barra, a condominium owned by President Jair Bolsonaro in Rio, where PM Ronnie Lessa, accused of killing councilwoman Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes, also lived.