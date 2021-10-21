Police offer nearly $1 million reward in searches for 4-year-old girl in Australia

CARNARVON — Australian police are searching for Cleo Smith, a four-year-old girl who disappeared last Saturday while camping with her family outside the town of Carnarvon, Western Australia.

This Thursday, a reward of 1 million Australian dollars (more than R$ 4 million at the current rate) was offered for information leading to the child’s whereabouts or to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the disappearance. After days of searching, authorities believe she was kidnapped from inside the tent where she was sleeping.

“Given the information we’ve obtained from the scene, the fact that the search continued for this period of time and we weren’t able to locate her… this leads us to believe she was taken from the tent,” the Division superintendent stated. Western Australia Police Serious Crimes Officer Rod Wilde at a press conference this Thursday.

Cleo was last seen at dawn on Saturday, when she woke her mother, Ellie, and asked for water. The two went back to sleep right away. By morning, however, the little one was no longer in the tent pitched at Camp Blowholes. In an interview with channel 9 News, Ellie said that the family tent was practically all open.

“Cleo was on a mattress, and our little baby (the girl’s younger sister) was in a crib right next to her. We had a partition. So we were (mom and boyfriend Jake Gliddon) on an inflatable mattress too. (In the morning) I went to the other space, the zipper was open and Cleo was gone… the tent was completely open, only 30 centimeters left to open completely — he says.

Volunteers and more than 100 police officers are working on searches around the campsite. There is also air support, with helicopters and drones. The police are not planning to stop work until they are sure Cleo is no longer in the area.