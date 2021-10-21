Police refuse to wear mask and expel man from NY subway

A man was expelled from a New York subway station for requiring police officers to wear protective masks against covid-19. The video of the scene, published on social networks, has already garnered nearly 3 million views.

“You’re acting in a disturbing way,” says the officer, who grabs him by the coat and pushes him through an emergency exit door at a Manhattan subway station.

In an interview with The New York Times, the man said the confrontation began when he asked the police officer and his partner to put on masks.

Andrew Gilbert, 27, said he had just got off the train on his way to work at around 8:45 am on Tuesday when he was approached by two police officers at the Eighth Street subway station in Manhattan. As they were not wearing masks, Gilbert asked them to put them on, in accordance with US health regulations.

The MTA, New York’s metropolitan transportation authority, requires the wearing of masks inside subway and train stations, and the Police Department requires officers to wear face shields at places of public transportation.

“The cop kind of started making a fool of me, saying he couldn’t hear what I was saying through my mask,'” Gilbert said yesterday.

The shuttle continued for about a minute before the officer pushed him about 25 meters back and forced him out the emergency door. “If you’re not going to ride the train, just get out,” the officer would have said.

Gilbert can be heard in the video asking the officer and his partner for their ID badge numbers. But they didn’t introduce them.

The Police Department said yesterday that the incident in the video was under internal review, and Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea called the agents’ actions “absolutely inexcusable” at a news conference.

He said he asked that the rangers involved be disciplined, adding, however, that he does not expect them to be fired, suspended or placed on modified service.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference that he was “disturbed” by the video. “I didn’t like what I saw at all,” he said, noting that the video doesn’t have footage showing what preceded the riot.

“But I’ve seen the unmasked cops on the subway, that’s obvious. That’s unacceptable. We’ve given this instruction a thousand times: if you’re going to work in law enforcement, you really have to be involved in law enforcement.”