Porn video is shown on American television news without the journalist noticing

Images remained in the air for about 13 seconds and police were called to investigate the case

Reproduction / KREM / 20.10.2021 TV news broadcast by the American KREM network showed live erotic images



One TV news American showed for about 13 seconds a porn video on one of the screens that make up the scene of the news. The images were aired during the weather forecast and meteorologist Michelle Boss passed on the weather information without noticing what was being played back on the screen behind her. The presenter Cody Proctor also showed no reaction after the erotic video was shown. The incident took place at KREM, a CBS-affiliated broadcaster located in Washington, and, hours after the images were shown, last Sunday, the 17th, the channel apologized to viewers in the news that was shown at 23:00.

“An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the newspaper. We are working diligently to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again,” said the show’s host. As disclosed by Daily Mail, the local Police Department announced earlier this week that investigating the case to find out how the images were aired. “The people at the station are cooperating fully with the police in trying to determine what happened. The disturbing image generated numerous calls from concerned citizens,” authorities said in a statement.