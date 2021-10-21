Post-covid recovery threatens climate and health, study says

With a recovery from the fossil fuel-based pandemic, the climate crisis will worsen, facilitating the spread of diseases such as dengue and Zika, and exacerbating global food insecurity, scientists warn. as a consequence, the worsening of food insecurity and the climate and health crises that threaten millions of people around the world. That’s what points out The Lancet Countdown, the largest annual study on the impacts of climate change on human health, published this Thursday (10/21).







Patients with covid and dengue in a Bangladeshi hospital Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

“Climate change is here, and we’re already seeing how it harms human health around the world,” says Anthony Costello, executive director of The Lancet Countdown, linked to The Lancet medical journal. “As the covid-19 crisis continues, each country also faces some aspect of the climate crisis.”

It is necessary to seize the opportunity that opened with the pandemic. “We have a choice. Recovery after covid-19 can be a green recovery, with which we pave the way for better human health and less inequality. Or it can go the way of the old scheme and put us all in danger,” he says. .

Currently, only a fifth of the money invested in post-pandemic recovery will contribute to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, criticizes Maria Romanello, the study’s lead author.

“We are recovering from a health health crisis in a way that puts our health at risk,” he says.

In an editorial, the Lancet called on world leaders who will gather at the next United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) to allocate part of the trillions they are spending to recover from the effects of the covid-19 pandemic to reduce inequality and protect the health.

The international team of researchers involved in the study also called for ambitious and concrete measures to be defined so that it is possible to reach the goal established by the Paris Agreement of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C in relation to pre-industrial levels.

Infectious diseases

The Lancet Countdown report sets out the views of scientists from 38 academic institutions and UN agencies. According to researchers, climate change increases the likelihood that infectious diseases will spread.

“Climate change is creating the ideal conditions for the transmission of infectious diseases, potentially undoing decades of progress in controlling diseases such as dengue, Zika, malaria and cholera,” says the report.

The study, which tracks 44 health impact indicators directly linked to climate change, points out that, in general, national health systems are poorly prepared for current and future climate-induced shocks.

According to the researchers, outbreaks of dengue, chikungunya and Zika will also be more likely in European countries. In addition, in northern Europe and the United States, more bacteria are expected to spread.

The study also warned that nearly three-quarters of the countries surveyed acknowledged that they were unable to implement a national health strategy combined with a climate strategy.

food insecurity

In addition, the report warns that more frequent droughts and forest fires threaten food security. By 2019, more than 2 billion people have already been affected by the problem, and the number could increase dramatically, researchers warn.

The study points out that disruptions in the water cycle due to global warming affect crops and put pressure on food production. In the case of corn, for example, yields were down 6% from 1981-2010 levels, while wheat fell by 3% and rice by 1.8%.

Food from the sea, on which 3.3 billion people depend, faces a “growing threat” from an increase in sea temperatures of almost 70% in 15 years.

“This year, we’ve seen people suffering from intense heat waves, deadly floods and wildfires,” says Maria Romanello, lead author of The Lancet Countdown. “These are serious warnings that for every day we delay our response to climate change, the situation will be more critical. It’s time to recognize that no one is safe from the effects of climate change,” he concludes.

lf (DPA, AFP, Portuguese)