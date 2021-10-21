Post-credits scene makes audiences vibrate in a Marvel film

Eternos has not yet premiered to the public, but it has already been shown in a preview for guests. Many are reporting that the post-credits scene made viewers freak out in the movie theater.

“The post-credits scenes of Eternos drew insane and high reactions from the public. Both are really, really exciting,” wrote ComicBook’s Brandon Davis.

“Spoilers of Eternals. I watched it last night and I can’t believe the audience freaked out when he appeared in the post-credits scene,” said one fan, who wouldn’t reveal who appears.

“Marvel fans will break when Eternos hits theaters,” wrote journalist Matt Ramos.

“I never heard screams like I heard IN THAT post-credits scene,” tweeted comic artist Rob Liefeld.

Harry Styles is likely to appear as Thanos’ brother in one of these post-credits scenes, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

More about Eternals

After the events of Avengers: Ultimatum, an unexpected tragedy causes the Eternals to step out of the shadows and rally again against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviant.

The incredible cast includes Richard Madden as the mighty Ikaris, Gemma Chan as the lover of humanity, Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the mighty cosmic being Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the clever inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young Spire, Don Lee as the mighty Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the distant Druig, Angelina Jolie as the brave warrior Thena, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman the Black Knight.

Eternos’ synopsis states that the film will take place after Avengers: Ultimatum, but everything indicates that we will also have glimpses of the MCU’s past.

It is directed by Chloé Zhao, who recently made history by winning the Oscar for Best Director for Nomadland.

Eternos is scheduled to debut on November 4, 2021 in Brazilian cinemas.

