Pro-Bolsonaro report suggests government create website to treat mental health

The report prepared by the government wing of the CPI of the Pandemic provides that the Executive Branch will allocate priority resources for the creation of mental health and treatment programs in the SUS, in addition to a website and a communication channel to address the mental health of the people who remained. with sequelae of the pandemic.
The separate report is about 200 pages long. Such as
CNN anticipated, there are no indictments. Instead, a series of recommendations.
Among them, there are ten suggestions to the federal government, such as the creation of a permanent crisis and emergency management committee. At the beginning of the pandemic, the government even created an emergency committee managed by the Casa Civil, which ended up entering the CPI’s crosshairs for allegedly opening space for the functioning of a parallel office, which received pro-hydroxychloroquine doctors.
The text is by senator Marcos Rogério. Through formal consultation, he asked CPI President Omar Aziz when his version of the report could be presented and how much reading time he would have.
By agreement, Aziz made room for reading next Tuesday, however, with a limited time of 15 minutes.
For simplicity, the government senator made a summary of about 10 pages.
Get to know the government report’s recommendations for the government:
Creation of a permanent crisis and emergency management committee; Allocation of priority resources for financing research and development of drugs and vaccines; as well as the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation and the expansion of its industrial park; Allocation of priority resources for the creation of mental health and treatment programs in the SUS, in addition to a website and a communication channel for mental health care for a population with sequelae in as a result of the pandemic; Structuring of health regions within the scope of the SUS, aiming to promote the regionalization and decentralization of public health policies; Implementation of public policies for the installation of industries producing medicinal oxygen in the national territory; Implementation of public policies to value health professionals and career restructuring; Implementation of public policies aimed at reducing dependency national drug and immunization products produced abroad; Creation of a Biosafety Level 4 laboratory for the country to achieve autonomy in researching highly dangerous infectious agents, especially regarding new strains of the new coronavirus; Implementation of public policies with an emphasis on training and capacity building for science professionals; Improvement of the certification system for guarantees provided by private entities in contracts signed with the Public Power. 1 in 57
