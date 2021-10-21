Production X Industry: After reaching prices above R$ 800.00/bag, coffee…

In the last year, conilon had an expressive appreciation: a reflection of the reduction in the offer of arabica and stronger demand

After reaching prices above BRL 800.00 at the beginning of the month, the conilon coffee market retreated in recent days, returning to levels of BRL 750 and on social networks, producers from Espírito Santo and Bahia, claim that from on the 25th will not participate in the market for 15 days.

“We conilon coffee producers from Espírito Santo and Bahia will leave sales next week. As well as the industries withdrew from the purchase in 5 days and dropped prices, we will leave the market and will only return on November 8th”, states the message circulating in Whatsapp groups.

Conilon coffee prices began to rise as the supply of Arabica became more restricted to the market. Due to climatic problems and high exports, the domestic market started to demand more of the conilon type coffee, which, together with the appreciation of Arabica, favored the rise in prices.

According to the Cepea indicator, on October 1st the bag of coffee reached the value of R$ 830.32 and on last Tuesday (19) the value reached R$ 774.87, which represents a decrease of 6.68%. When the comparison is made based on the last year, the valuation is even more expressive. On October 1, 2020, coffee was traded at R$392.00, which represents an appreciation of more than 100% in the period.

O Agricultural News spoke with Marcio Cândido Ferreira – president of the Vitória coffee trade center, who comments on the drop in prices in the main commercialization centers in the state. “The market took a very big stretch in prices a few weeks ago and now it has started to retreat a little. The industry paid R$ 830.00, but this is already a very high cost to produce raw material”, comments the president .

In relation to the movement of producers, Márcio believes that the adhesion must be punctual, reinforcing that the business must continue happening without major problems. According to CCCV data, in yesterday’s trading session, despite the low, at least 150 thousand bags of coffee were traded at an average price of R$ 750.00. The purchase, however, has been made by the international market.

“The national industry is supplied until January. This coffee is not being sold here, but to an exporter. The industry has supported prices, but at this moment it has cut the need for purchases and we cannot forget that the industry is also experiencing difficulties to pass this value on to the final consumer”, adds Márcio.

Nathan Herskowicz – President of Sindicafé-SP, says that the scenario is still uncertain for the coming months. He also emphasizes that the sector continues to need to make a great effort to make up for the lack of green beans in the market. “Effectively this type of suggestion, even if only a few producers leave the market, it is a solution that does not bring any result or benefit. At this moment we need to make an effort to make up for the lack of green coffee, which is exactly what we are doing the market goes down or up”, he comments.

The president also reinforces that it is important that the leaders of the main areas of coffee production come together to establish a plan to solve the chain’s problems. “Establishing a plan for this coffee to come to the market in an orderly fashion, supplying the market not with normal quantities, but with quantities that the market can assimilate, remunerating producers and not letting prices go up or down”, he comments.

Nathan also comments on the evolution of conilon coffee quality in Brazil. “Within a short time, a year or two, we will see an even greater improvement in Conilon coffee and coffee manufacturers will probably make up for the shortage of Arabica coffee that is already forecast for next year and 2023 in an even greater amount. of conilon coffee”, he comments.

In relation to industrial coffee stocks, the spokesman adds that the situation at the moment is low not only for conilon, but also for Arabica coffee. “Low stocks are general, valid for all types of coffee that industries sell. The situation of higher stocks is not typical of the current moment, the sector as a whole, speaking of all industries, has very small stocks or not at all,” ends.

VIETNAM MOST COMPETITIVE AT THIS TIME

The harvest of conilon in Vietnam – the largest producer of the grain, has the characteristic of starting in the coming weeks, which of course should somehow pressure prices on the London Stock Exchange. Márcio Cândido comments that, at the moment, Brazilian coffee is less competitive in the market and may lose demand abroad.

When it comes to prices in the last 12 months, as well as in the domestic market, the reference contract in London increased by 66.40% in the period. In addition to the weather problems and Arabica support, the conilon market remains attentive to the logistical problems faced by Vietnam since the beginning of the year, which has been impacting shipments and limiting the supply of coffee to Europe.

According to the spokesman’s analysis, Brazil started to lose competitiveness as prices increased in this period. “Today, Brazilian coffee is US$ 300 above that of London, while that of Vietnam is US$ 200 below,” he adds.

According to information from market analyst Fernando Maximiliano, from Stonex Brasil, the 21/22 cycle is in the final stretch of grain filling in Vietnam, with the harvest scheduled to start in November, but the most recent forecasts indicate the possibility of excess in the region during this period, which can delay field work and potentially affect the quality of the coffee.

“So far the weather has been favorable, at times with excessive rainfall, but what is striking is that the forecast shows that the rainy season may extend until harvest. In addition, we already know that with the confirmation of La Niña one of the characteristics of the phenomenon is the most expressive volume of rain in Asia”, he comments.

COOABRIEL: Note on the paralysis of the conilon coffee market

The coffee market is at a standstill. After reaching historic prices, reaching the price of R$810.00 per bag paid to the producer, business in the domestic market has been practically paralyzed since 10/11, due to the fact that the main purchasing companies have left the market and have not closed deals since then.

Faced with reality, Cooabriel understands that it is necessary to beware of possible variations and seek alternatives in the coffee market.

Cooabriel maintains its work model of making available to the market only the volume of coffee that its member sells with it.

The President of Cooabriel, Luiz Carlos Bastianello clarifies the cooperative members that the cooperative does not speculate in coffee operations. “Our way of working with coffee is: Sell what you buy or buy what you sell with very little margin on the bag, for more or for less. If the market does not buy coffee as it has been in recent days, we also cannot buy coffee from the cooperative.

This is a traditional way, but it is safe because it keeps the coffee that has not been sold inside the cooperative’s warehouses. Today we have more than 1 million bags of coffee stored, which the cooperative member has been waiting for an opportunity for better prices and this is perfectly understandable”.

The president says that the expectation is that during this week the market will return to coffee purchase operations. “We ask everyone to be calm and as soon as the market is regularized, we can choose the best time to sell the coffee”, he concluded.