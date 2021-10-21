Project Cielo: AORUS unveils PC gamer with modular design

Although different, it’s still just a concept.

computer concepts with the most varied designs they have loads. THE AORUS enter this announcing your Project Cielo, which does not accept credit cards and does not even know how to swim. AORUS’s proposal is offer mobility and independence in terms of connection, as it has an integrated 5G connection.

Project Cielo is a modular PC, but don’t go thinking that you can leave everything your way. They are three modules. The first is the PC itself with the 5G antennas, the middle “floor” has the drums and the last one works as a Bluetooth speaker. The most you can do is separate them, for example, remove the battery module if you want to plug the PC into the socket.

The concept’s official page has brief descriptions, it doesn’t have any image inside the modules and it doesn’t say if it’s already equipped with any specific hardware. One of the images on the site shows Project Cielo next to a headset and that’s the only way to get an idea of ​​its size.

AORUS says that “thanks to 5G, every gamer will be able to enjoy its immersive gameplay anywhere, anytime in the future. Project Cielo brings exactly that vision, the portable 5G PC.” One of the promises is that using the battery module and the 5G connection, “gamers can forget about cables and enjoy wireless gaming”.



The concept of modular PCs always bring ideas that go well beyond the conventional. Those that come out of paper, are for few, as they are expensive and manufactured in limited quantity. An example is the Razer’s Project Christine, which was shown at CES 2014, various international media could actually see it, but it was never mass-produced.

As for the traditional cases, several different models are available on the market, such as ThermalTake Core P8 and practically each of the big manufacturers has their models. You can also find modular mice and keyboards, in addition to semi and full modular fonts that have been available on the market for a long time. It is very likely that the AORUS concept will also fall by the wayside like the Razer project.

