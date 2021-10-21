Promo on Play Store: 58 free or discounted apps and games for Android

This Wednesday (20) is bringing a lot of new offers for phones equipped with the Android operating system. General apps, customization items and games are being made available for free or at a discount from the Google Play Store. As usual, TudoCelular shares what these titles are on offer.

This time there are 58 apps on sale, 14 of which can be installed free of charge and another 44 have a reduction in the original sale price. Some promotions involve making “premium” versions of apps available at a lower cost.

Featured are the games Cultist Simulator, Slaughter 3: The Rebels and Cessabit. Remember that last Monday (18) TudoCelular released no less than 50 other opportunities, which may still be available on the Play Store.