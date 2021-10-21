PS Store has Halloween promotion with discounts of up to 75%

Offers are valid until November 4th

THE Sony put on the air your Halloween Promotion at PlayStation Store, the list is full of horror-themed games, including franchises resident Evil, The Evil Within, doom and much more. Selected games can get up to 75% off.

The offers will be available in the store until the 4th of November and can be purchased on the website of PS Store, via the smartphone app or directly in the PlayStation 4 store or PlayStation 5

Check out some games that we selected from the Halloween Promotion, to view the full list you can click here to go directly to the store page.

Match Promotion Value Resident Evil 7 Biohazard BRL 49.75 until dawn BRL 49.75 Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Standard Edition R$17.47 Resident Evil Village R$166.83 doom 3 BRL 20.75 Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition BRL 28.12 Friday the 13th: The Game BRL 18.62 Wolfenstein: The New Order BRL 28.76 Resident Evil 0 BRL 20.87 Resident Evil 4 + Resident Evil 5 + Resident Evil 6 BRL 81.80 DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition BRL 123.38 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus BRL 65.96 The Evil Within 2 BRL 65.96 XCOM 2 Collection BRL 71.99 Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition BRL 40.17 visage R$122.13 Don’t Starve: Console Edition BRL 19.97 The Medium R$187.12 Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night BRL 79.80 Torchlight III BRL 53.72 Amnesia: Collection BRL 23.98 Wolfensein: The Old Blood BRL 25.16 Call of Cthulhu BRL 36.71 The Evil Within BRL 39.95 Resident Evil 2 BRL 79.80 Predator: Hunting Grounds BRL 74.75 resident Evil BRL 20.87

Remembering that all games for Playstation 4 run on PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility, some games like Resident Evil Village bring the version to both consoles with just one purchase, allowing buyers who own the next-gen console to enjoy exclusive details for it, including those who have the PS4 you can also enjoy the version of PS5 if you buy the new console in the future.



Source: PlayStation Store