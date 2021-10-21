PS3 emulator is now compatible with all games ever released for the console

Development team announces on Twitter that all games are now launchable

If you failed to buy one Playstation 3 on its launch waiting for the moment when it would be possible to emulate it calmly, now is your time. All games from Sony’s third console can now be emulated on RPCS3. Well, at least the boot is possible.

The development team announced on Twitter that the “Nothing” status “has a total of zero games”. “This means that all known games and applications at least start in the emulator, with no continuous backtracking that prevents games from starting up,” the team said.

Now their goal is reset the status “Loadable”, which only has 0.19% (seven games, despite the site scoring six). The games in this category they even charge, showing the framerate counter in the emulator window, but it doesn’t go past the black screen. By overcoming this challenge, at least all games will reach the home menu screen.

The six games that only load for now are: Everyday Together (online), LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 Demo, NBA 09 The Inside, Surf’s Up, Twisted Land: Shadow Town, Uncharted Waters Online and White Knight Chronicles II. As you can see, we’re not missing anything.



– Continues after advertising –

now enter the nearly 200 games in “Intro” status, you can find some well-known games. LA Noire, different editions of NBA, Star Ocean 4, Splinter Double Agent and Uncharted 3 3D. Apart from the latter, the others have versions for other platforms. So even in this status there is no weight game, like an exclusive one, for example.

They are more than 3 thousand games and just the fact that they have tested each one of them is impressive enough. But what is really impressive is going beyond testing and optimizing the emulator to actually run the games, having to deal with a lot of bugs and glitches to reach “playable” status, which already has 2054, 63.53% of the total. The Emulator had its development started in 2011 and only in the last few years has it been possible to use it to revive some PS3 classic.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Kotaku