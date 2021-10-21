PS5 and PS4: Halloween promotion has games up to 75% off

In yet another of its series of promotions, Sony announced that hundreds of titles are getting lower prices in the Halloween promotion, which runs until November 3rd and brings discounts of up to 80%.

As the promotion itself suggests, several of these titles have some kind of relationship with the theme, and among them we have Resident Evil Village, Eternal Doom, Friday the 13th the Game, The Walking Dead, little nightmares and many others.

Check out the main games and their promotional values ​​below:

Resident Evil Village – from BRL 249 to BRL 166.83 (33% discount)

Biomutant – from BRL 299.90 to BRL 194.93 (35% discount)

Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition – from BRL 373.90 to BRL 132.38 (67% discount)

Friday the 13th the Game – from BRL 74.50 to BRL 18.62 (75% discount)

DayZ – from BRL 264.90 to BRL 158.94 (40% discount)

Diablo Prime Evil Collection – from BRL 279 to BRL 195.30 (30% discount)

Resident Evil 7 – from BRL 99.50 to BRL 49.75 (50% discount)

The Walking Dead – The Telltale Definitive Series – from BRL 249.50 to BRL 149.70 (40% discount)

Resident Evil 2 – from BRL 199.50 to BRL 79.80 (60% discount)

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – from BRL 499.50 to BRL 249.75 (50% discount)

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – from BRL 69.90 to BRL 17.47 (75% discount)

The Dark Pictures Anthology – Man of Medan – from BRL 159 to BRL 52.47 (67% discount)

little nightmares – from BRL 124.90 to BRL 31.22 (75% discount)

until dawn – from BRL 99.50 to BRL 49.75 (50% discount)

Outlast – from BRL 104.90 to BRL 20.98 (80% discount)

Don’t Starve Together Console Edition – from 62.50 to BRL 25 (60% discount)

The Medium – from BRL 249.50 to BRL 187.12 (25% discount)

The Evil Within – from BRL 79.90 to BRL 39.95 (50% discount)

The Evil Within 2 – from R$199.90 to R$65.69 (67% discount)

Killing Floor 2 – from BRL 149.50 to BRL 37.37 (75% discount)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – from BRL 199.50 to BRL 79.80 (60% discount)

Blair Witch – from BRL 124.90 to BRL 37.47 (70% discount)

It is noteworthy that the promotion embraces both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games, and you can check the complete list of games that are on offer by clicking here and accessing the special promotion page.