Putin decrees Russian holiday week after new record of covid-19 deaths | World

O Russian President Vladimir Putin , declared this Wednesday (20) a week-long holiday in the country, as part of an effort to contain a new wave of cases of Covid-19 . The decision was announced after the government task force recorded another 1,028 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

With the new record, the Russia reached 226,353 deaths, the highest figure in the entire Europe. putin said he supports a proposal made on Tuesday (19) to introduce a break between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7, when four of the seven days are already holidays.

In some regions where the situation of Covid-19 is more serious, the measure could start as early as next Saturday and extend into the next month. “Our task today is to protect the lives and health of our citizens by minimizing the consequences of this dangerous infection,” the Russian president said in a videoconference with government officials.

Putin has asked the Russians again to get vaccinated, in an attempt to combat public skepticism — Photo: Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool, via AP

“For this, it is necessary, above all, to reduce the rate of contagion and mobilize the additional reserves of the health system, which is currently working under high pressure.”

The numbers of deaths and cases of Covid-19 at Russia have been growing for weeks, amid low rates of vaccination and the government’s reluctance to reintroduce virus-fighting restrictions. Approximately 32% of Russians are fully vaccinated against the disease, a low number compared to other countries.

putin again asked the Russians to get vaccinated, in an attempt to combat the skepticism of the population in relation to the immunizations developed in the country, in the case of Sputnik V. “I can’t understand what’s going on. We have a reliable and efficient vaccine,” he said.