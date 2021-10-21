Pyong Lee and Sammy emerge together with the baby and announce reconciliation

Pyong Lee and Sammy are together again and declared themselves on their social networks

Hypnologist and ex-BBB Pyong Lee and the digital influencer Sammy left the fans surprised! The two had been separated since July this year. The breakup came after new rumors of infidelity on the part of her husband.

At the time, the hypnologist participated in another reality show, the Record Island. Soon, news began to circulate that he and Antonela Avellaneda, an Argentinian model and also a former BBC, had an affair.

Pyong Lee and Sammy have been married since 2019. The two are parents of a boy. Little Jake is the couple’s only child and is one year and eight months old. After breaking up with the relationship, the ex-BBB remained a long time away from social media.

He recently reappeared talking about some changes he decided to make in his life. This Wednesday morning (20), the couple announced that they had chosen to resume their marriage. The two shared beautiful photos with their son Jake and declared themselves to each other.

“Forgiveness is not something deserved. We don’t deserve it, I don’t deserve it. Forgiveness is given to us out of love. The transformation takes place before that, it takes place in true repentance. The love of my life has forgiven me, so today is a day of joy! In my heart, and certainly in heaven!” he wrote Pyong Lee for the beloved.

Already Sammy talked about the decision to reconcile with Jake’s father. “In the middle of my studies, I heard a phrase that frighteningly managed to define exactly what I felt my whole life about family. ‘I’d rather fail being with my family than prosper without it.’ I know, it’s radical. But, I always thought that this life didn’t make sense, you know?”, vented the influencer.

“I want, and always wanted, to spend this crazy journey with my family, every person in my family. I love each one of them and I believe that exactly because of this, no matter how long it takes, I will prosper being together with my family. As I said earlier, I allowed myself to meet this new person, but I also chose to forgive, in truth, the Man I swore not to abandon before God. Family is God’s purpose, fight for yours”, added Sammy.

On the internet, people shared opinions about the couple’s reconciliation. “I hope he believes in that purpose with you! May you be happy”, wished a fan. Another was moved: “I got goosebumps, you said everything! God bless you”. And yet another pointed out: “everyone deserves a chance”.

A follower observed: “May he value you a lot, because you are ten!” Another said: “if you’re happy, that’s what matters”. While one disagreed: “don’t romanticize it! Be very careful when fighting for your family ok?”. Another concluded: “I know he is the father of your child, but come out of it a woman. You deserve more!”.

Tell us what you think!