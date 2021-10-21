Pyong Lee speaks for the 1st time about Sammy’s forgiveness: ‘I don’t deserve it’ – Entertainment

Pyong Lee spoke for the first time about reconciliation with his wife, Sammy Lee, this Wednesday (20th), through a publication on social networks. Earlier, the digital influencer confirmed that she decided to give a new chance to the new person “he has become.”

“Forgiveness is not deserved. We don’t deserve it, I don’t deserve it. Forgiveness is given to us out of love. Transformation happens before that, it happens in true repentance. The love of my life has forgiven me, so today is a day of joy. In my heart, and certainly in the skies,” wrote the famous, on Instagram.

Hours earlier, the digital influencer told me that she forgave the famous and is willing to give the new person he has become a new chance. The two have been separated since July and are parents of one-year-old Jake.

“I allowed myself to meet this new person. I always felt something about family. Something strong, objective, and radical. Emotional dependency is not healthy, and I learned to be myself. But still, I kept feeling something deep in my heart that was pounding in my head, telling me that there is a balance,” she began.

She then said that she would rather regret having tried than the other way around. “’I’d rather fail being with my family than prosper without them’… I know, it’s radical. But I always thought this life didn’t make sense, you know? An unfair, impartial world… a life that we spent struggling and in the end, we died and left everything behind… I came to the conclusion that the goal really is not life here… and that here, it doesn’t make sense”, he wrote.

Finally, Sammy talked about forgiveness. “I want, and have always wanted, to spend this crazy journey with my family, each person in my family. I love each one of them, and I believe that exactly because of this, no matter how long it takes, I will thrive being together with my family . As I said before, I allowed myself to meet this new person, but also, I chose to forgive, in truth, the Man I swore not to abandon, before God. Family is God’s purpose, fight for yours,” he added.