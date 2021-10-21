Q3 sales disappoint; extraordinary dividends may be further away

The operational preview of Valley (VALLEY3), released last Tuesday night (19), had a mixed reaction from analysts. The main highlight was the mismatch between sales and production.

In all, the company produced 89.4 million tons of iron ore, an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the quarter, production increased by 18.1% due to its recovery plan for logging and the seasonal improvement in weather conditions.

Sales totaled 75.9 million tons between July and September, up 3.2% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and 0.9% advance compared to the second quarter.

The number was below the projected by Activates Investments, which expected 80 million tons.

“The lower sales are in line with the international moment of iron ore, which showed a devaluation of U$D 37 in the period and made Vale review its operating strategy, both in terms of production and sales of iron ore products from high silica,” says analyst Ilan Arbetman.

O Interresearch states that Vale released numbers slightly below expectations, both in production and in sales.

“Strikes in Canadian base metals operations had a strong impact on the segment’s operating performance,” he adds.

Strengths

To Harvest, the result exceeded the estimate by a small margin, despite higher-than-expected numbers for pellets and base metals.

According to the BTG, the miner is acting quickly in response to challenging and volatile market conditions.

Vale reduced its offer of high silica and low margin products by around 4 million tons, as a result of a strategy of maximizing margins.

“We believe this is a sensible move by the administration, which is moving quickly to help balance the picture, especially in light of an unprecedented demand shock underway in China,” he points out.

Regarding ore exports, the numbers were 1% below the bank’s expectations.

According to XP, iron ore shipments were the main unexpected highlight this quarter as the problems affecting base metals were already known.

“On the other hand, we see the commitment to the 2021 production guidance for iron ore as positive, and we expect the accumulated stock to be reversed in the next quarter”, they point out.

Extraordinary dividends can dry up

In the view of the Credit Suisse, Vale’s probability of delivering dividends second-quarter extraordinary payments is relatively low, as it will be difficult for the company to hold its net debt target below $15 billion.

“In 2022, we expect extraordinary dividends to be brought back to the table once again and potentially a new buyback program,” he adds.

For next year, the Now Investments projects sales at approximately 335 million tons.

“However, as Vale can potentially reduce the availability of products with high silica content by 12-15 million tons, sales could reach 320-325 million tons in the next year”, he observes.

Worth buying?

In evaluating the Bank of America, stocks are not expensive. However, a “visually” cheap paper, with downgrades in profits, can be a value trap.

Among the risks, BofA highlights a more turbulent fourth quarter, risk of falling Chinese GDP and unfavorable steel policies.

BTG, on the other hand, has a different view. For analysts Leonardo Correa and Caio Greiner, management remains highly disciplined in capital allocation, which still implies that most of the agenda should involve cash return, with a dividend yield of 13% for 2022.

“We also believe the company will continue to deliver tangible progress in the ESG, removing the excess discount currently attributed to the price of its shares”, they point out.