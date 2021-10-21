Radiotherapy expansion plan in the SUS is close to 50% of the target

Between January and August 2021, the Ministry of Health delivered 13 new radiotherapy equipment to hospitals authorized by the Unified Health System (SUS), bringing to 49 the total number of devices installed through the Radiotherapy Expansion Plan in the SUS.

Created in 2012 and started in 2013, the plan provides for the installation of 100 new teletherapy equipment. The objective is to expand the offer of one of the main procedures in the treatment of cancer, radiotherapy, “reducing care gaps and meeting regional demands for cancer care” in the public health network.

According to the most recent balance released on the implementation of the plan, until the beginning of this month 11 of the 49 pieces of equipment already installed still depended on obtaining an operating license to start operating.

In addition, in August, there were four more installation projects in the execution phase: Hospital Universitário Santa Terezinha, in Joaçaba (SC); Santa Casa de Charidade, from Bagé (RS); Severino Sombra University Hospital, in Vassouras (RJ) and Cura D’ars Hospital – São Camilo Beneficent Society, in Fortaleza (CE). Just to equip the Cura D’ars, the Ministry of Health announced, in August of last year, that it would invest, at the time, R$ 8.5 million.

In November 2017, then Minister of Health Ricardo Barros even stated that the expectation was that the 100 new pieces of equipment would be installed by the end of 2019. 2012 expansion, the analysis of the balances released monthly reveals that, with the progress of stalled works and the approval of projects, the expansion of the network has been accelerating.

In December 2018, there were only 12 projects completed and 33 in execution. A year later, 21 pieces of equipment had already been installed and 17 works were in progress. In December 2020, the total number of radiotherapy solutions delivered reached 36, and eight projects were being executed.

“We are very proud to present this data”, said on Wednesday (20) the director of the Department of Specialized and Thematic Care of the Ministry of Health, Maíra Botelho. “The goal is to expand and integrate surgery-chemo-radiotherapy treatment, all in the same hospital, to prevent users from having to roam the network [de saúde], wasting treatment time,” added Maíra, as she participated in a ceremony in which the Ministry of Health presented an assessment of the Ministry’s actions in the fight against breast cancer.

The event was part of the actions of Outubro Rosa, which seeks to raise awareness among the general population about the importance of women being aware of the importance of prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer, a disease that can affect up to 66,000 women annually and that it is the main cause of death among Brazilian women.

According to the non-governmental organization Oncoguia, although around 60% of patients diagnosed with some type of cancer undergo radiotherapy, the offer of treatment has always been one of the most deficient in the Unified Health System. “The guarantee of access to radiotherapy is one of the biggest challenges in the country, especially in the SUS”, says the organization on its website.