Rafinha gave a press conference on Tuesday (19), there were many things he said. But, one that we wanted to highlight now was the defense made by the full-back against a Grêmio player.

Rafinha is a much criticized player, but he is not the only one who is criticized by the fans and the press. Even at the press conference he gave, he defended the much criticized Alisson.

“Alison is the little engine of the team, it’s not because he’s my teammate. Scores goals, creates situations, suffers penalties. He is an extremely important player for us. I have a great affection for him.” said Rafinha.

Alisson in recent games has been very important for the guild. However, when he makes any mistakes, he comes back to being heavily criticized. There seems to be a certain predisposition for Alisson to be criticized.

As Rafinha himself pointed out, Alisson has been a key player in the team, creating goalscoring opportunities and even scoring some. In this Brasileirão, the player was fundamental several times for the team to come out with the victory.

Rafinha reveals the player who cannot leave Grêmio’s starting lineup

Even Rafinha has been fundamental for Grêmio, in most of the tricolor’s victories, the player makes good performances. Like Alisson, a lot of people don’t like Rafinha, but both have been important in this bad moment at the club. Therefore, it is necessary to evaluate this before criticizing them.

That is, maybe this is a time to leave criticism of these players for the end of the season. Because Grêmio can’t hire anymore, so the maintenance in Serie A depends on them, so maybe it’s better to support them than criticize them.

Image: Grêmio TV Reproduction