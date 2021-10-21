Ramon puts faith in the access of Cruzeiro, and praises the meeting with the board: “It was very good”

In the midst of an internal crisis, due to the non-payment of salaries of players and employees, the cruise goes to the field this Friday (22), still believing in the possibility of access to Serie A. The match is against Avaí, in Ressacada, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship Series B.

the defender Ramon held a press conference this Wednesday (20), and highlighted the Fox’s goals: “We believe, yes. Our goal was set from the beginning. As you said, there is a small chance, and that’s what we cling to, for us to fight game by game, point by point, so that we can reach the front with chances of disputing the final objective”.

Another highlighted point was the difficulty of the match: “Another difficult game, another game from a team that is fighting for access. We have been showing that we are playing good games, we only had the CSA game and the first half against Vasco, which were much lower than what the teacher has been giving us”.

The board meeting with the players, to deal with the late ones, was also mentioned by Ramon: “We had a meeting with the board, which was very good, by the way. They passed it on to the people who are chasing, as quickly as possible, to resolve everyone’s salary issues. I believe that this week something should come up, because of the conversation we had, but we have to be focused on our work”.

Ramon should form a defense duo with Eduardo Brock against Avaí, in a defensive system that has done the trick, at least in recent games. There are eleven points away from Cruzeiro to the team from Santa Catarina, an advantage that could be eight if the victory comes. Remembering that the Lion of the Island is the fourth placed, first in the access zone.