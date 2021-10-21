Real estate funds are the 1st step in the Stock Exchange; see how to start

Have you ever imagined investing in real estate, but without the recurring headaches of having one, such as paying financing and taxes or negotiating with tenants? According to experts, investing in real estate funds has more advantages than buying a property.

During the UOL Investor’s Guide meeting, a series of free and fortnightly events of the UOL for those who want to invest, Rodrigo Cardoso, CEO and founding partner of the Club FII, and João Vitor Freitas, investment analyst at Toro Investimentos, highlighted that this type of investment is the gateway to variable income.

At the event, experts spoke about the main advantages and disadvantages of investing in real estate funds, assessed the risks and gave tips that deserve the attention of investors. Check out the main points of the meeting below and watch the event in its entirety.

First step in variable income

“The real estate fund is the most conservative modality within variable income. You can have a very high degree of predictability and the volatility, compared to the stock market, is only one third”, says Cardoso, from the Club FII.

Freitas explains that, when investing in real estate funds, you become the owner of small pieces of various properties.

“I think this issue of investing in property is deeply ingrained in Brazilian culture. It has that expression: ‘those who buy land, don’t make mistakes’. So, investors can see a very large tangibility of their investment, which makes it easier”, he says Freitas.

But how do real estate funds work?

According to the Club CEO FII, the purchase of real estate funds is very similar to the purchase of corporate securities.

“For those who are used to investing in stocks, you know that it is possible to open an account with a broker in a short time. To buy the asset of this stock, it is necessary to go to the home broker, type the code for that stock, give the purchase command, and you become the owner of the piece of a company. In the case of the real estate fund, it is exactly the same way,” he says.

The investment allows you to earn part of the monthly income from mall centers, schools, warehouses and a network of bank branches, but without much of the bureaucracy that exists in the real estate market.

Freitas, from Toro Investimentos, also remembers the initial amount. It is possible to start investing little, and increase the account as the investor acquires more knowledge about the process and has more security.

“We have real estate funds listed at R$ 10, R$ 80 or R$ 100, for example. So, if you compare it with a property itself, the initial investment is infinitely smaller”, says Freitas.

“And you have dozens of properties in your portfolio. With R$100 you can invest in dozens of different properties and have hundreds of tenants, with a high degree of diversification”, says Cardoso.

How is the investor remunerated?

Freitas explains that the principles are more or less the same as for someone who owns a property: when the investor becomes the owner of a share of a real estate fund, he becomes entitled to a piece of that asset and, therefore, can receive a part of the rent proportional to its participation in that fund.

“Every month the rent from that fund will drip into your account and you can sell that share at a profit,” says Cardoso.

Another interesting aspect, compared to buying a property, is that in addition of the investor concentrate a good part of his equity in a single asset, he cannot sell a piece of that house or apartment when he needs immediate cash. In real estate funds, it is possible to sell only a slice of your stake, and preserve the rest.

An advantage of this model is to invest with profitability in mind.

“There is a capital gain, from buying today and, in a few years’ time, selling your share for a higher price. But also as a supplement to income,” says Cardoso. According to him, income from real estate funds are exempt of Income Tax for the individual.

A third aspect in comparison to real estate is the higher income gain. The Club CEO FII highlights that it is possible to obtain incomes that exceed 0.7% per month, while in the real estate market, this reaches a maximum of 0.4% – without considering factors such as the payment of income tax and the need to keep the space well rented .