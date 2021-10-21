Rebeca Andrade sees the right way to save herself from the ground after reaching 3 finals at the Worlds | world of artistic gymnastics

– I’m very happy with the decision I made. It was important to me – said Rebecca.

1 of 2 Rebeca Andrade celebrates happy with the coach after a good result — Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images Rebeca Andrade celebrates happily with the coach after a good result — Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Considering the notes of the first jump (14.900), the bars (15.100) and the beam (13.400), the Brazilian would need only 5.4 points on the ground to go to the final of the all-around. With 13,666 points, a score she achieved in her three Baile de Favela presentations at the Tokyo Games, Rebeca would be the leader of the main event of the World Cup, ahead of Russian Angelina Melnikova, who totaled 57,065.

Rebeca Andrade guarantees a place in the finals at the World Gymnastics Championship

Rebeca’s focus, however, is now on Paris 2024. As she has a history of three surgeries on her right knee, she takes care to stay healthy. The gymnast avoids nailing when she goes back to doing solo and all-around, but everything indicates that she will be back on the four apparatuses in the main competitions of 2022.

– Only Chico (Francisco Porath), my coach, will be able to say (when I’ll be back to solo), but I hope that as soon as possible. I really need to think about my body, my physical, my mental.

2 of 2 Rebeca Andrade during the jump in the 2021 World Gymnastics qualifiers — Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images Rebeca Andrade during the jump in the 2021 World Gymnastics qualifiers — Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images

The Olympic champion in vaulting will pick up her first medal at a Worlds right on her main apparatus, on Saturday, at 4:45 am (GMT). Minutes later, he tries for the medal on the parallels. On Sunday, at 5 am, dispute the decision of the beam. Before that, this Tuesday, at 9:20 pm, Arthur Nory and Caio Souza compete in the men’s qualifiers in search of spots in the finals.