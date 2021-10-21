Red Bull says “Titan” Hamilton has never had an opponent like Verstappen

Verstappen vs Hamilton: The Great F1 Duel in 2021 (Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

VERSTAPPEN ‘BUY’ GIRLFRIEND. F1 DETERMINES DRESS CODE. WOMEN BEING TREATED LIKE THIS? | TT GP #35

The weekend of the US Formula 1 GP marks the opening of the final stretch of the season, with six GPs to go in this championship outcome. The title fight remains completely undefined between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman leads the Drivers’ World Championship with a 6-point advantage over the seven-time champion.

Throughout his career, Hamilton has already had great opponents in the dispute for a championship: it was like that with Fernando Alonso in his debut year at McLaren, in 2007, or with Felipe Massa, in a battle that went on to the end in 2008. Or even with Nico Rosberg, his former Mercedes teammate, with whom he had a huge rivalry until the end of 2016, which ended after the German’s title. But in the view of Christian Horner, head of Red Bull, nothing compares to the intensity that Verstappen imposes on Lewis this season in the great showdown of Formula 1 in recent years.

“I think, inevitably, there will always be an evolution. Lewis has had an amazing career and is still in fantastic shape. He is still a titan of the sport”, declared the British leader in an interview with The Guardian newspaper.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton face the big F1 showdown in 2021 (Photo: AFP)

“The fact that Max was able to come face to face with him is probably something Lewis has not had throughout his career. Certainly, [não teve] over the last few years. Nothing with this degree of intensity”, he said.

“Obviously, there’s a lot at stake for him as he’s fighting for an eighth title, a record, while Max is fighting for his first and knows he still has many years to go,” added Horner.

In the view of the Red Bull boss, beating Mercedes in the fight for the title this season, given the size of the team led by Toto Wolff, a great force in Formula 1 since the beginning of the hybrid era, in 2014, will be the greatest glory of the Taureans in sport.

“It will be our greatest achievement. If you look at the strength of Mercedes and the dominance they have, it’s clear that no one has come close to them in years. No one has put them under that kind of pressure at this stage of the season. Therefore, it will be a huge achievement if we succeed”, he stressed.

In the line of ‘against everything and against everyone’, Horner understands that there is a behind-the-scenes campaign to prevent Red Bull from being champions. Also for this reason, the manager understands that an eventual victory against Mercedes would be even greater than the years of bullfighting, established between 2010 and 2013.

“Compared to the title years, when we competed against Ferrari and McLaren from 2010 to 2013, it was something very different. There’s a lot more going on behind the scenes, a constant FIA campaign in every aspect of our car,” said Christian, who recalled aspects where Red Bull was put in check or was harmed, as in the case of the new pit directives. -stops.

“You have to defend yourself if you’re attacked, as we’ve been since the beginning of the year — whether with the aerodynamics concept or with [as diretivas da] FIA for pit-stops or other aspects of the chassis”, he concluded.

Formula 1 accelerates with the US GP this weekend, between Friday and Sunday, at the Circuit of the Americas. O BIG PRIZE follows everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.