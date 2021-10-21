Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro Plus have details leaked before announcement

This Wednesday (20th), the Xiaomi confirmed that the launch of the line redmi Note 11 will take place in China on October 28th. From that, an insider leaked details about the RAM and internal space options of the Pro and Pro Plus models of the phone.

According to the insider, the two devices will have the same combinations, offering 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage, 8GB + 128GB or 8GB + 256GB. He didn’t cite details about the “standard” Note 11, but according to the website MySmartPrice, an earlier rumor pointed to 6 or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal memory.

In addition, the publication states that at least one of the models will support 120W fast charging.

A promotional image published by the company confirmed the look of the smartphone, which will have flat edges, a camera notch in the top center of the display, four rear cameras and a 3.5 mm (P2) jack for headphones. The advanced intermediates also offer a digital sensor on the side and speakers with JBL audio.

The company has not yet confirmed the official names of the products.Source: Playback/ GSM Arena

Rumors everywhere

Another recent rumor claims that the traditional model could have 5G, an LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 13MP on the front camera and 50MP on the main sensor, 5,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging and the Dimensity chipset 810.

The Pro model will have some improvements, such as an OLED display, 16 MP for selfies and 108 MP in the rear camera, the Dimensity 920 processor and 67 W to charge the phone. It is noteworthy that all information outside of Xiaomi’s small advertising “teaser” has not been confirmed by the company, so it should be treated as rumours.