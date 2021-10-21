Relatives and friends say goodbye to surgeon killed in robbery in Barra | Rio de Janeiro



Velorium of plastic surgeon Claudio Marsili, at Memorial do Carmo, in Caju – Marcos Porto/Agência O Dia

Rio – More than a hundred people participate in the farewell of plastic surgeon Claudio Marsili, who died this Tuesday (19th) in Barra da Tijuca when he was shot in the head during a robbery. The wake takes place at the Memorial do Carmo cemetery, in Caju, Rio’s Port Zone. Among those present, actor Juliano Cazarré.

The wake started around 11am and cremation is scheduled to take place at 1:30pm. The doctor’s body arrived at the cemetery around 10:40 am. Two priests comfort relatives and friends.

The victim’s niece, Adriana Basílio says that Cláudio will be remembered for his joy. The doctor loved to sail, according to relatives.

“We were taken by surprise in a very cruel, sad and violent way. He was a very bright and happy person, always smiling, very good”, said the wife of Claudio’s nephew.

Claudio Marsili was killed at the door of the clinic where he was a partner, on Rua Fernando Mattos. He arrived for another day’s work and had just parked his car when he was approached by the bandits. Even after handing over the car key, a Hilux, he was shot in the head.

Hours after the surgeon’s death, police found the car used by the bandits and arrested a suspect. With it, in addition to ammunition, the police found the pen, the surgeon’s stamp and a key that would have belonged to Marsili’s car. The vehicle was in the upper part of Morro do Turano, in the North Zone. With it, in addition to ammunition, the police found the surgeon’s pen and stamp.

Moments later, the surgeon’s car was located by Civil Police teams on a street that gives access to Turano.

Marsili’s death is being investigated by the Capital Homicide Office.