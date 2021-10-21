Relatives and friends say goodbye to surgeon killed in robbery in Barra | Rio de Janeiro

Velorium of plastic surgeon Claudio Marsili, at Memorial do Carmo, in CajuMarcos Porto/Agency O Dia
Posted 20/10/2021 12:21 | Updated 10/20/2021 12:23 PM
Rio – More than a hundred people participate in the farewell of plastic surgeon Claudio Marsili, who died this Tuesday (19th) in Barra da Tijuca when he was shot in the head during a robbery. The wake takes place at the Memorial do Carmo cemetery, in Caju, Rio’s Port Zone. Among those present, actor Juliano Cazarré.
The victim’s niece, Adriana Basílio says that Cláudio will be remembered for his joy. The doctor loved to sail, according to relatives.
“We were taken by surprise in a very cruel, sad and violent way. He was a very bright and happy person, always smiling, very good”, said the wife of Claudio’s nephew.
Claudio Marsili was killed at the door of the clinic where he was a partner, on Rua Fernando Mattos. He arrived for another day’s work and had just parked his car when he was approached by the bandits. Even after handing over the car key, a Hilux, he was shot in the head.
Moments later, the surgeon’s car was located by Civil Police teams on a street that gives access to Turano.
Marsili’s death is being investigated by the Capital Homicide Office.