Remains found in Florida park during searches for fiance of Gabby Petito, says TV | World

Authorities found this Wednesday (20) the remains of a corpse in a wooded area of ​​a Florida park during the search for Brian Laundrie, fiance of dead influencer Gabby Petito and who has been missing since the girl’s death. The information is from NBC.

There is no confirmation that the body is Laundrie’s. Earlier, Florida police claimed to have found objects belonging to the influencer’s fiance.

The influencer was strangled three to four weeks before her body was found, according to Teton County Coroner’s Chief Brent Blue.

Laundrie is treated by the police as a “person of interest” (a term used in the US to designate a suspect or a person who may have a bearing on the investigation).

Not charged with murder, he is investigated for using Petito’s debit card after his death, which is considered fraud. For this crime, he can be detained by the police when found.

Police did not specify what material was found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Nature Reserve, where searches for Laundrie are concentrated. (read later in this article).

2 of 7 Homage to influencer Gabby Petito — Photo: AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Homage to the influencer Gabby Petito — Photo: AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Gabby Petito’s mother called the statement released last week by the family of her daughter’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie after the influencer’s cause of death was disclosed.

In a note released by the Laundrie family’s attorney, they stress that Brian – who is missing – is accused of fraud, but that there is no charge of murder.

“Words are rubbish,” Nichole Schmidt told a journalist for the American broadcaster WFAL, an affiliate of the NBC network.

Report points out strangulation

3 of 7 Gabby Petito, in a 2019 image posted on her profile in a social network — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Gabby Petito, in a 2019 image posted on her profile on a social network — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Coroner Brent Blue added that the body was left “in the wild” during this period, but — unable to reveal details because of local law — did not answer whether it was buried or exposed and whether it had been impacted by the environment or by animal attacks. The coroner also did not say whether there were injuries or injuries that would indicate assault.

Shortly after confirming that the body located in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19 was from Petito, authorities said initial forensics already indicated she had been murdered, but did not say how.

4 of 7 Family and friends attend funeral of influencer Gabby Petito, found dead in a national park — Photo: Reuters/Jeenah Moon Family and friends attend the funeral of influencer Gabby Petito, found dead in a national park — Photo: Reuters/Jeenah Moon

Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiance, is still missing and being wanted. He was not formally charged with the influencer’s death, but was indicted on September 23 for allegedly using the young woman’s personal debit card after her disappearance, which is illegal.

Her death caused a huge commotion in the US. She and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, were traveling across the country in a van, which made her quite popular on social media. (see the video below).

Petito left his job in July to travel and documented the trip mainly on Instagram. A video posted on YouTube, in which she and Laundrie appear smiling, kissing and running on the beach, has been viewed more than 2.3 million times.

The digital influencer had been missing since the 11th, and her body was found on the 19th in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. Her parents went to the police after she did not respond to calls or text messages for several days.

5 of 7 Family and friends attended this Sunday (26) the funeral of influencer Gabby Petito, found dead in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming — Photo: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon This Sunday (26) family and friends attended the funeral of influencer Gabby Petito, found dead in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming — Photo: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Laundrie, 23, was reportedly last seen in the US state of Florida. According to his parents, he left home without taking his wallet and cell phone, and they feared he would do something against himself.

“Although the warrant allows the police to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI continues to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s murder,” the US federal police said in a statement.

With the indictment for debit card fraud, Laundrie, who is not responsible for Petito’s death, could be arrested by any police officer if found.

Laundrie had returned home alone on the 1st, without talking about Petito’s whereabouts, and left the house again a few days later, saying he was going to hike in the Carlton Reservation (see below).

6 of 7 Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito — Photo: Reproduction / Social Media Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito — Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

Officials have not said why they are convinced that Laundrie may still be within the nature reserve, which covers more than 9,700 hectares and is close to her family’s home in North Port. His father even participated in the searches at the scene during the first few days, and his relatives provided the young man with items for obtaining DNA, at the request of the police.

7 of 7 Influencer Gabby Petito, whose body was found in the United States in a park in Wyoming — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Influencer Gabby Petito, whose body was found in the United States in a park in Wyoming — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

North Port police say his parents did not report his disappearance until the 14th, three days after the family last saw him.

He told relatives he was going for a walk alone in the reserve, which has more than 128 km of trails and is dominated by marshy waters. Brian would be very stressed by the pressure after Gabby’s disappearance, even though he had not been officially charged, according to his parents.

The Laundrie family home in North Port was searched, and police were seen loading cardboard boxes into a van and seizing a silver Ford Mustang.

US travel and disappearance

Petito and Laundrie left the state of New York, where they lived, in July. They traveled in a van posting photos on social media as they traveled through Kansas, Colorado and Utah.

Witnesses last saw Petito on Aug. 24, when she left a hotel in Salt Lake City, and she posted her last photo the next day.

Petito’s last phone message to his mother, Nicole Schmidt, was on August 30 — and the police are suspicious of its contents.

It just said, “No service in Yosemite,” a national park in California, on the West Coast of the USA, that Petito and Laundrie did not visit during their trip.

On August 12, a person called 911 reporting that Laundrie was beating Petito in front of the Moonflower Community Cooperative in Moab, Utah.

Moab police stopped the couple on a highway near Arches National Park.

Footage from the agent’s body camera shows Petito sobbing as he describes a couple’s fight, in which she is said to have been slapped by Laundrie while he was driving the van.

The police took no action and only recommended that the two spend the night apart.