Remains found in Florida park may be Brian Laundrie, lawyer says

Remains found by authorities on Wednesday (20) in a park in Florida, United States, probably belong to Brian Laundrie, the family’s lawyer told the CNN.

Authorities found a backpack and a notebook computer believed to belong to 23-year-old Laundrie near the suspected remains. The young man was engaged to murdered influencer Gabby Petito, whose cause of death was strangulation.

Agents were searching the Carlton Reservation in North Port, FBI official Michael McPherson said. More than a month since her disappearance, McPherson said Laundrie was “a suspect in the murder of Gabby Petito.”

Laundrie has not been charged with his fiancée’s death, although he was indicted for allegedly using two financial accounts that did not belong to him in the days following her murder.

Attorney for the Laundrie family, Steven Bertolino, told presenter Chris Cuomo of CNN, that “the probability that the remains found are of Brian”.

“It’s very sad, you can imagine as a parent, finding your son’s belongings alongside the remains. That must be heartbreaking. And I can say that they are heartbroken”, said Bertolino on Wednesday.

The discovery comes amid an exhaustive search for Laundrie as authorities try to piece together the puzzle of what happened to 22-year-old Petito.

She was found dead from strangulation after traveling across the western United States in a white van this summer with Laundrie, and was later reported missing.

A medical examiner arrived on the scene Wednesday, but formal identification of whether the remains found in the park belong to Laundrie may take a little longer. A source close to the investigation told the CNN that the suspicious remains “appear to have been there for some time.”

“Based on the state of the remains, it may take some time for official identification. It will be a very thorough process with the coroner”, said the source.

The apparent remains were found in an area that was underwater until recently, McPherson said, which could make the identification process more time-consuming.

It was “the very area of ​​the park that we initially informed the authorities about,” Bertolino said, referring to a meeting with police authorities on September 17. Laundrie’s parents were at the scene when the remains were found.

Bertolino told the CNN that Laundrie’s parents – Chris and Roberta Laundrie – helped the police find some items in the park, which he described as “chance”.

Backpack, belongings and remains were found near the trail

According to the lawyer, Laundrie’s parents informed the FBI and the North Port Police Department late on Tuesday (19) that they wanted to visit the park on Wednesday morning to look for their son.

Police found them there and followed them closely as they entered the park, Bertolino said.

“As they progressed, Chris ventured off the trail into the forest. He was zigzagging in different areas, the police were doing the same thing. And Roberta Laundrie was walking down the trail,” said Bertolino.

“At some point, Chris locates what’s called a dry bag. The dry bag is a white bag, left in the forest, say about 6 meters from the trail.”

Bertolino said, according to Chris Laundrie, the bag was in some bushes and he didn’t want to go up because he wanted the police to see it.

However, Bertolino said that Laundrie “couldn’t find the police” because they were out of sight and didn’t want to leave the bag there with any reporters around, so he took it.

“He soon met with the police, they examined the contents of the bag. The officers showed him a photo on the phone of a backpack the officers had located nearby and also some distance from the trail,” Bertolino told CNN.

“At that moment, the Laundries were notified that there were also remains near the backpack and were asked to leave the reservation.”

The suspicious remains were found “about 2-3 miles inside the Carlton Reservation, or about 45 minutes on foot” from the entrance to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, said North Port Police Spokesperson Josh Taylor.

When asked why his parents chose to go to the park on Wednesday, Bertolino said it was the first day it was reopened to the public.

“The parents assumed that the experts, the FBI and any tracking teams they had would be able to locate Brian based on the information we had provided for the specific areas and trails in the park that Brian liked to visit,” said Bertolino.

“The park was closed to the public. There was really no other reason for the Laundries to go anywhere else,” concluded the family attorney.

