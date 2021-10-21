Remains found on trail may be engaged

After finding some of Brian Laundrie’s personal belongings in a Florida park, the family lawyer for Gabby Petito’s fiance, Steven Bertolino, declared that the remains found at the scene had a “great probability” of being the young man.

He said this yesterday, in an interview with CNN, for journalist Chris Cuomo. However, Steven warned that he and his family would wait for the coroner’s results before stating anything too accurately. Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta, began helping the police to search for their son, who is being searched for using one of Gabby’s credit cards while she was missing.

Brian Laundrie’s parents help with the search for their son Image: Reproduction

The searches took place in the Environmental Park Myakkahatchee Creek, and the FBI first found a backpack and shirt that belonged to the boy. “This is the same area of ​​the park that we initially briefed the cops on, I believe it was on September 17th, that Brian would most likely be on reserve in this particular area. It was very close to the entrance, about 30 minutes later,” he explained. the lawyer.

remember the case

Gabby Petito disappeared after starting a trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, who was passing through national parks. The crossing began in June, when they left Florida. The digital influencer lived with her fiance for a year before starting the journey across the US. They arrived in Utah during the month of July.

Two weeks before Petito’s disappearance, on Aug. 12, Moab, Utah city police were called to a possible incident of domestic violence involving her and her fiance, Brian Laundrie. Images from an agent’s body camera were released, showing Petito crying and complaining about mental health to the agents. According to her, the couple had been arguing more often.

Brian Laundrie, meanwhile, has yet to be located. Wyoming’s federal court issued an arrest warrant against him in late September.

The Daily Mail reported that, according to investigators, Laundrie is wanted for “use of unauthorized access device”. He reportedly used Gabby’s credit card between August 30th and September 1st, by which time she was already missing.