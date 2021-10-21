Renato criticizes synthetic grass, defends Gabigol and praises Flamengo team: “We compete” | Flamengo

Coach Renato Gaúcho criticized the synthetic grass at the Arena da Baixada after Flamengo drew 2-2 against Athletico-PR, for the first game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. In a press conference after the game, the coach stated that the lawn was responsible for creating the greatest difficulty for the team in the confrontation.

– Synthetic grass makes a big difference. It’s from water to wine. The ball is very alive in the synthetic grass. Today we already knew about the difficulties. They are used to the countryside. The ball is very alive. That was our biggest difficulty today.

– My team played a good game today. Despite difficulties with the field. It’s not easy to play here, the pitch harms the visiting team a lot. My team played, if you look at the scoring opportunities we created, much more than Athletico. I have to congratulate my team, we left alive here and now we are going to Maracanã, with our fans. It’s not easy there, another difficult game, but there we’ll have our fans.

After scolding the VAR last Sunday, in the goalless draw with Cuiabá for the Brazilian Championship, Renato Gaúcho supported the VAR’s decision to call referee Luiz Flavio de Oliveira in the last move of the game to score the penalty converted by Pedro in last minute. According to the coach, who has to make the decision is the field referee, as happened in the match.

– I don’t criticize arbitration, what I criticize is the VAR. First that Sunday was a penalty. How was the penalty today. I already said, if it happens in my area, I have to give the opponent a penalty. It’s a rule. And it cannot in every game be a rule. There at Maracanã it was not and here it was. The move was similar. That’s why I say the VAR whistles the game. The VAR has to do what it did today. Call the VAR and let the referee make the decision. The referee is in charge of the game. The VAR cannot rule the game. Follow protocol. The VAR guy can have an opinion, the game guy can have an opinion. So who has to make the decision is the referee of the game. The VAR has to call the referee. Doubtful bid he calls. You don’t have to decide if it was a penalty.

– The VAR did his job today. He called Luiz Flavio de Oliveira. He decided it was a penalty. In fact, it was a legitimate penalty, like against Cuiabá. I was even talking to Nikão and he said that the penalty against Cuiabá was legitimate. And today he did, and Sunday he didn’t. I said: yes, Nikão. Sunday was a penalty and again today. What can’t be every game has a rule. It gets hard.

– It’s not Gabriel’s position. I don’t know a player in the world who doesn’t go a few games without scoring goals. The important thing is the delivery he has been having. When he opens it he is just playing without the ball, opening spaces for his partner.

– He left because 10 minutes before he had already asked to leave. He is a player who has played practically every game with me. He is a player that every three days is in a decision, he gives himself a lot, wears out a lot. It was time to take it off, due to fatigue.

Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique missing

– Arrascaeta is above average, Bruno Henrique too. They are used players, mingled with other teammates. Arrascaeta is Arrascaeta, it is difficult to find a player like him. But Vitinho and Andreas himself are helping us. We have improvised in quotes a player there in Arrascaeta’s position, whose qualities are different.

Flamengo and Athletico decide next Wednesday who will play the final of the Copa do Brasil. The ball will roll at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. But before, at 19:00 (GMT) next Saturday, Fla makes the derby against Fluminense at Maracanã for the Brazilian Championship.