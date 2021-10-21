Researchers discover fires in Antarctica 75 million years ago

Researchers from different Brazilian institutions, in partnership with the Senckenberg Research Institute (Germany), presented an unprecedented study that confirms the occurrence of forest fires in Antarctica 75 million years ago.

The survey, published today (20) in the journal Polar Research, deals with the first record of fires on James Ross Island, in the Antarctic Peninsula. The discovery took place during an expedition, between 2015 and 2016, on outcrops of the Santa Marta Formation, a geological unit that occurs in the northeastern part of the island.

The fossils collected caught the researchers’ attention for being fragments of plants with characteristics of charcoal, but they were worn out due to the exposure time.

The white and icy scenery commonly associated with the Antarctic environment was not always that way. The study brings new evidence not only that Antarctica was green 75 million years ago, but also suggests a warmer climate for this region in its past.

According to the researchers, fossil evidence of plant trunks and wood is found throughout Antarctica, which already indicated its forest composition during the Cretaceous period. [fase de tempo correspondente a 145 a 65 milhões de anos]. The novelty discovered in the research indicates that this vegetation was also affected by spontaneous fires.

fires

According to paleontologist Flaviana Lima, a professor at the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), “this discovery expands knowledge about the occurrence of vegetation fires during the Cretaceous, showing that such episodes were more common than previously thought, in addition to representing a significant contribution for paleobotanical studies around the world”.

“Now, we need to know the frequency of these fires. We need to get more records of these fires in other areas of Antarctica, including this same area where we made the discovery. Antarctica only formed the polar ice caps approximately 37 million years ago. It was long after the occurrence of these fires and the exuberant vegetation that existed in Antarctica,” added the researcher.

According to the study, the extensive activity of forest fires during the Cretaceous directly affected the composition of plants, significantly influencing ecological changes in different environments on the planet.

Countless records of intense forest fires worldwide have been made, mainly in layers formed in the upper part of the Cretaceous period (85-70 million years). Most of these records, however, are from the northern hemisphere, with few records for the southern hemisphere.

Search

With difficult access and extreme climatic conditions, the Antarctic continent has been an increasingly constant target of research in different areas of knowledge through projects submitted to the Brazilian Antarctic Program (Proantar), such as Paleoantar, which seeks to understand how it happened the modification of Antarctic fauna and flora over time on the scale of millions of years.

According to paleontologist Alexander Kellner, director of the National Museum of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), this discovery shows that the climatic variations that have occurred over time bring profound changes to the planet as well as to the entire biota. [conjunto de todos os seres vivos de uma região], which raises the alert regarding the climate changes that are evident today.

“The paleofloristic dynamics of Antarctica is essential for understanding the changes that occurred in the high latitude environments of the southern hemisphere during the Cretaceous. After all, in this region it is also possible to visualize an exuberant vegetation dominated by conifers (gymnosperms) that was gradually replaced by a an assemblage dominated by angiosperms (plants with flowers and fruits). Now, researchers are focused on finding new records of paleofires in other locations in Antarctica,” said Kellner.

The Cretaceous was one of the warmest periods the Earth has gone through. In addition to the separation of continents, the planet was undergoing changes in the atmosphere, in the composition of the seas and in the formation of rocks.

Antarctica about 70 million years ago had very different fauna, flora and climate from what is known today. They were forests with a fauna of large and small dinosaurs very common at that time. This was possible because the continent is not yet as far south of the planet as it is today.

Researchers from the Federal University of Pernambuco, National Museum/UFRJ, University of Vale do Taquari, Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Unirio), Federal University of Espírito Santo (UFES), Paleontological Center of the University of Contestado and University participated in the study. Regional of Cariri.