Resident Evil 4 VR removes Ashley’s controversial dialogue and animations

Released for virtually every platform out there since its arrival on Nintendo GameCube, resident Evil 4 now comes to the world of virtual reality with the release of Resident Evil 4 VR. Unlike other ports, this new version had some conversations between characters and even certain scenes removed.

Although it’s essentially the same RE4 As usual, the virtual reality remaster is practically a remake, as it adapts all the gameplay and even introduces new ways to interact with inventory items. But some things needed to be removed to make the game less controversial, especially among the current audience.

Some of the main changes are regarding comments and interactions with the character Ashley Graham. In the game, the girl is the daughter of the President of the USA and was kidnapped, leaving to the agent Leon Kennedy to rescue her from the hands of the bandits.

In the original version of the game, Leon meets another character, Luis, who comments on the young woman’s body. Also, at certain times during gameplay it is possible to look under Ashley’s skirt. These interactions have been removed from the VR version of RE4. Also removed are Mercenaries and Separate Ways modes.

In a statement issued by a Facebook spokesperson, the company said that Oculus Studios, Armature and Capcom worked together “to remaster resident Evil 4 from scratch to VR. This includes immersive environments and high resolution graphics. Also includes selected changes to in-game dialogues and animations that we believe update resident Evil 4 for a modern audience”.

Resident Evil 4 VR will be released tomorrow, October 21st, exclusively for Oculus Quest 2.