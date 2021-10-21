Resident Evil Village and Hollow Knight are cheaper this week | Games

Halloween has already arrived on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) digital stores with discounts of up to 75% on games in the catalogue. Among the standout names are Resident Evil Village, the Deluxe Edition of DOOM Eternal and Hollow Knight. Already in the Xbox store, several DC games are on sale in celebration of the DC FanDome 2021, including Batman: Arkham Collection and Injustice 2. You can also enjoy several titles from the Assassin’s Creed franchise.
On the Steam platform, several PC games are more attractively priced, including Hunt: Showdown, Borderlands 3 and Dying Light. O TechAll gathered the main offers of the week for you to stay on top of the promotions.
Resident Evil Village is the latest chapter in Capcom’s horror franchise — Photo: Press Release/Capcom
Dead By Daylight has several collaborations with famous horror figures, including movies, series and games — Photo: Disclosure/Behaviour Interactive
- Resident Evil Village – R$166.83;
- Eternal DOOM: Deluxe Edition – R$ 123.38;
- Hollow Knight – R$28.12;
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – R$79.80;
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil – R$ 90.65;
- Blair Witch – BRL 37.47;
- Dead By Daylight – R$149.50;
- Code Vein – R$ 74.97;
- The Evil Within – £12.95;
- The Evil Within 2 – R$65.96.
Dirt 5 allows players to drive on several courses, including in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Publicity/Codemasters
- Batman: Arkham Collection – R$ 50.00;
- Injustice 2 – R$ 30.00;
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – R$139.97;
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition – R$74.75;
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition – R$139.50;
- DiRT 5 – R$ 77.98
- The Sims 4 – R$39.75;
- Fenyx Rising Immortals – R$111.98 (Live Gold);
- The Crew 2: Gold Edition – R$ 59.99 (Live Gold).
Knockout City brings an extreme version of the dodgeball game with special moves — Photo: Play/Steam
- Knockout City – R$49.50;
- No Man’s Sky – R$64.99;
- It Takes Two – R$149.25;
- Hunt: Showdown – R$ 44.50;
- Borderlands 3 – R$ 39.56;
- Dying Light – R$ 37.49;
- Fallout 4: GOTY Edition – $29.99;
- Resident Evil 7 – BRL 23.09
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – BRL 199.96
