Result of Lotofácil 2352 today, Wednesday (10/20/21)

Caixa draws this Wednesday, October 20, the numbers of the result of the Lotofácil contest 2352 from 8 pm (Brasilia time). The main prize is estimated at R$1.5 million.

Result of Lotofácil 2352

The numbers drawn at Lotofácil 2352 today, Wednesday, were: 03-04-07-08-11-12-15-16-17-18-20-22-23-24-25.

Lotofácil Winners

To win a prize, players need to match 11 numbers from the result of Lotofácil contest 2352. The main jackpot will be divided between the tickets that match all the dozens, if there is more than one winner.

In the three smallest ranges, fixed amounts are paid: R$25 for 13 hits; BRL 10 for 12 hits; and R$ 5 for 11 hits. Winners can redeem their prizes at Caixa agencies by presenting the original ticket, RG and CPF.

In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98. In addition, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of wager amounts online to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of Lotofácil contest 2353, to withdraw the amount. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.