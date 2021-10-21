Results of Quina 5686 today, Wednesday (10/20/21)

The results of Quina Contest 5686 will be drawn on this Wednesday, October 20, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. From 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) onwards, players will be able to know if they have won the prize, which is accumulated at R$ 15.5 million.

Results of Quina contest 5686

The numbers drawn at Quina today were: 05-28-34-43-56.

Quina Prize Winners

All players who make between two and five hits of the result of Quina contest 5686 will receive a prize according to the band. If there is one more winner in the main track, the Caixa Lotteries divides the jackpot equally between the parties.

If there is no winning bet on the first, second, third or fourth lane, the stakes will be accumulated for the first lane in the following contest.

What is the probability of winning the prize? The chance of hitting the five numbers of Quina’s result is one in 24,040,016. But the bettor who competes with a bet of 15 tens, the odds are one in 8,005.

To receive the prizes, you must take the ticket awarded with the result of Quina 5685 issued by the lottery house, RG and CPF. Prizes can be redeemed at any Caixa branch, but if the amount is up to R$1,903.98, the lucky ones can also receive it at lotteries.

Values ​​from R$ 10 thousand are paid within a minimum period of two days. Those who place the bet online, through the Lotteries website or application, can also transfer the value of the prizes to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline for receiving the prize is 90 calendar days from the drawing of the Quina 5686 result. If the winner does not redeem the values, the money is transferred to the Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education (FIES).

