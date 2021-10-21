Rico tells Dayane that Bil won’t recommend her to farm

Rico Melquiades doesn’t believe that Bil Araújo will fulfill his promise to go to war with Dayane Mello until one of the two is eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). In a conversation in the bay area, at dawn today, the comedian told the boy that the former “BBB 21” should nominate Erasmo Viana in the sixth field of the reality show.

“The next farm is you and me,” commented Dayane Mello. “I don’t think Bil will go for you”, commented Rico Melquiades, and announced to the peoa and Aline Mineiro the target of the former “BBB 21”:

Go on Erasmus. He will want to change!

“Do you think?” Dayane asked. “It’s just us, just us, just us,” explained Rico. “It’s pretty obvious, isn’t it?”, Aline agreed.

Rico also opined that Dayane should start to be forgotten by pedestrians in the vote for a change of attitude after having had a week of peace as the farmer.

I think Day won’t get a lot of votes in this farm.

“I don’t think so. Everyone is liking me,” Dayane agreed. “Rich didn’t either,” said Aline.

Rico, for his part, believes that he may still be the target of votes in “A Fazenda 2021” for not having faced any fields.

No. I think they can say she [Dayane] went to two farms and I didn’t.

