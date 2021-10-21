Rockstar job opening hints at what GTA 6 could be

Vaga describes various detailed effects ranging from rain to massive explosions.

Rockstar Games recently announced a new job opening for an unannounced game that appears to have a lot of large-scale destruction, which could indicate GTA VI. Vaga is for visual effects artist and states that the employee will be responsible for helping to create various visual effects of various details in the environment, in order to create a very immersive universe.

First of all, it’s worth noting that the job opening doesn’t actually mention the Grand Theft Auto VI at any time, but there’s a big emphasis on the development of effects in “characters, weapons, vehicles and more” doesn’t leave us in any doubt that this is a sequel to the GTA franchise.

According to the job description, the professional will be responsible for assisting in the process of creating scene effects that will from rains to massive events of mass destruction like “skyscrapers falling to the ground”. This shows how Rockstar seems to continue with its game development technically ahead of its time, as is Red Dead Redemption 2 with all its details besides GTA V which, despite getting a bit old, is not at all bad even for the current standards.

About the listing for the vacancy itself, there was little left to talk about. There is not so much additional information that could indicate something in GTA VI beyond what is already expected by fans. Unfortunately, we can’t wait for the announcement of this game soon either, as some rumors suggest that it may only be released from 2025 onwards.

Thus, the main highlight of this information is to speculate how GTA VI will be presented visually, with new techniques made possible by the power of the new generation of consoles. What we can see of this now is in the Unreal Engine 5 demos with its Nanite and Lumen technologies, which create amazing textures and lighting effects. Rockstar uses another engine for its games, but I don’t doubt that it already has some new technologies up its sleeve.

