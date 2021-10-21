Rodrigo Simas praises Agatha Moreira in ‘Secret Truths 2’: “Gorgeous”

Rodrigo Simas used social media on Wednesday night (20) and tore up praise for his girlfriend, Agatha Moreira, on the opening day of Secret Truths 2. The actor celebrated the presence of Giovanna’s interpreter in the plot, which promises to give something to talk about.

Through his Instagram account, he wrote: “Wishing you a lot of Shit at this stage of your life. Maybe I’m the person who knows the most how much you dedicate yourself, focus, surrender and get exhausted when you’re on a project, right now.”, started.

In the sequence, Rodrigo Simas highlighted some of the qualities of Agatha Moreira, and cheered for the success of the beloved. “You are mature, confident, hot and glowing! Giovana is coming with everything! I wanted to watch it with you today, but I’ll be applauding you from afar! Love you”, he wrote, to more than 6 million followers.

Among the comments, fans raved about the couple of actors. “Favorite couple”, “I love you”, “What a beauty of love and support. My heart hits the beat with you two”, said some.

Rodrigo Simas and Agatha Moreira (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

nude scenes

In an interview given to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, Agatha Moreira gave details of some of the recordings of the production signed by Walcyr Carrasco, where she appeared totally naked in front of the cameras.

“Because I was a model, I always had this life of changing clothes in front of others, between shows. So nudity was never a big taboo for me,” she stated.

