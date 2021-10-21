Rogério Ceni receives great news from the medical department of São Paulo

The victory over Corinthians last Monday (18/10) seems to have changed the stage of São Paulo. The lighter atmosphere in the re-presentation of the players shows this and the hope of the fans is that the good football of the team will continue for the sequence of the Brazilian Championship.

With the victory, Rogério Ceni’s team rose to 12th place and is closer to achieving the big goal of qualifying for the next Libertadores da América. The relegation zone really seems to be behind us and the bad news too.

Even in the medical department, which was one of the club’s biggest problems throughout the season, the news got better. One of the biggest concerns of Rogério Ceni after the victory over Corinthians was on account of Calleri, who left the game feeling pain in his right thigh. However, the player underwent a battery of tests on Wednesday and no injuries were detected.

Calleri’s exams showed only an edema in the region and the player will be reevaluated daily by the coach to see if he will be able to take the field next Sunday (24/10), against Red Bull Bragantino, in Bragança Paulista.

The attacker is not ruled out for the match in the interior of the state, but he is not confirmed either. It will all depend on how your body will react over the next few days.

Rigoni and Igor Vinícius may also be at the coach’s disposal at the weekend’s match, as they are in the final stages of treatment. The Luan wheel should take a little longer to be used by Rogério Ceni.